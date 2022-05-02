A former commissioner for information in Edo state has called on the US to begin plans to extradite a 2023 presidential aspirant

Kassim Afegbua said it is important for Nigeria's development and preservation of the nation's democracy that Atiku Abubakar is invited to the US to face the corruption allegations against him

According to Afegbua, weighty allegations bordering on money laundering among other financial charges should not be swept under the carpet

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kassim Afegbua, has called for the extradition of a former vice president of Nigeria and the 2023 presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar to the United States of America.

Afegbua, a former commissioner for information in Edo state said rather than seek elections on the platform of the PDP, Atiku should be encouraged to visit the US in order to resolve a lingering corruption allegation against him.

Kassim said it would be in the interest of Nigeria for the US to commence an action to extradite Atiku to face alleged corruption charges against him. Photo: Guardian, Atiku Abubakar

The former commissioner said the investigation into the allegation had also led Senator William Jefferson to jail in the US showing a connection between Atiku and his wife Jennifer and their involvement in the transaction bordering on money laundering and other financial malfeasance.

Afegbua in a statement received by Legit.ng said that the most humble thing for the PDP presidential aspirant to do is to visit the US to answer the weighty allegations which were the outcome of the comprehensive investigations carried out by the United States Congress.

Noting that the 2019 presidential campaigns, were inundated with several news reports, demanding that the PDP candidate then should visit the US, Afegbua said that since the waiver granted to him (Atiku) by the consular office in Lagos, Atiku is yet to visit the western country again.

His words:

"The entire report of the US Congress copiously indicted Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on issues concerning money laundering.

"It will make judicious sense if the United States government is able to treat this pending matter once and for all, by way of extraditing the former vice president to answer those lingering queries on financial impropriety."

Preservation of Nigeria's democracy

Further stating that democracy promotes transparency and good governance, the PDP chieftain said the essential ingredients which help to protect the sanctity of the rule of law and democracy, cannot be allowed to suffer at the hands of a deliberate attempt to sweep such weighty allegations under the carpet.

He added:

"As an alumnus of the Les Aspin School of Government and Good Governance, Washington DC, who was exposed to the rudiments of anti-corruption studies in 2004 and sponsored by the United States government, I feel patriotically disturbed that those who should be cooling off in jail, are still walking the streets as free men and even trying to run for the highest office in the land."

Afegbua subsequently called on the US government to begin a process of inviting Atiku to their country to face those charges without further delay.

The former Edo commissioner also admitted that he is aware of threats to his life over his intense position against Atiku's ambition to become president.

He, however, said that he believes his action would help expedite action by the US to act on the matter in the interest of rule of law, justice and transparency.

He added:

"The United States of America should please take deliberate steps to help Nigeria grow her anti-corruption initiative, deepen her democracy and provide the opportunity for a robust economy that will benefit the majority and not a select and privileged few.

"The earlier Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is made to face the full wrath of the law, the better for our anti-corruption crusade, and the best for our fledgling democracy."

"I am a Nigerian who desires to see a more pro-active government that would respond positively to the yearnings and aspirations of its citizenry."

