Asaba - The national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, on Friday, April 29 urged politicians to place a high premium on the welfare of citizens, especially the ordinary Nigerians.

Ayu gave the advice at an empowerment programme organised for people in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency by the Minority Leader and member, representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu, in Asaba.

Senator Ayu presenting a motorbike to one of the beneficiaries at the empowerment programme. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

Source: Twitter

According to him, politicians should not forget the ordinary people because without them and the support of the people, they cannot be anything as far as politics is concerned.

He lauded Elumelu for his outstanding contributions towards human capital development of the people in his constituency, adding that Delta was very lucky to have such an outstanding personality.

While acknowledging that the minority leader had done well, the PDP chairman urged other representatives to replicate what Elumelu had done in their respective constituencies across the country, pointing out that the PDP was very proud of him.

His words:

"Delta state is very lucky to have such an outstanding personality. Elumelu has done very very well and the PDP is very proud of him.

"If all our representatives across the country do this in their respective constituencies, it will help the party a great deal.

"What Elumelu is doing will enormously support the efforts that our governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, is putting for his people.

"I congratulate him for the concern he has shown to our people. I urge all politicians not to forget the ordinary people because without them and the support of our people, we cannot be anything as far as politics is concerned.

"It is only their support that makes it possible for us to win elections as a party and for us to continue to be the big men that people say we are. You can't be a big man without a small man.

"Therefore, l will be very happy to campaign for any candidate who shows concern for the ordinary people because our party, the PDP, was formed for the people with an umbrella as its symbol."

In his remarks, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa noted that Rt. Hon. Elumelu was doing great wonders in his representation of his constituents, adding that the event was not the first time he was empowering the people in the constituency.

According to the governor, it is important that people continue to realise that when you find yourself in a privileged position, you must honour people because it is through the votes of the people that we find ourselves in wherever we are as elected officials.

Congratulating Hon. Elumelu for his sterling contributions to the growth and development of humanity, Okowa urged the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme to make good use of the items given to them, stressing that they should continue to find a way to reach out to others.

