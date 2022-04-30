Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been commended for his performance as the chief executive of Delta state

The commendation was made by the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu who was on an official visit to the state

Senator Ayu said the PDP cannot lose elections in Delta state because of the performance of Governor Okowa

Asaba - The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has lauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta for his commitment to the welfare of his people, describing him as a dedicated democrat.

Ayu made the comment on Friday, April 29 in Asaba at the inauguration of Ralph Uwechue road and storm drainage projects executed by the Delta state government.

Ayu, who was accompanied by members of the national working committee and board of trustees of the party, said only a committed democrat of the PDP family could be as concerned and dedicated to providing welfare for his people as Governor Okowa.

He said:

''Let me thank my brother, the governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for the great work he is doing for our party and for the people of Delta state.

"I had planned to visit Delta for a long time; I was salivating because many of these projects I saw them on television.

"I am particularly happy that I am inaugurating this road named after my good friend the late Amb. Ralph Uwechue, was a great intellectual, diplomat, and journalist and he deserves the honour that Delta has extended to him.

"You have done well for honouring citizens that have done well in contributing to the development of Delta and Nigeria.

"Delta indigenes have put Nigeria on the map in different ways, including soccer."

Ayu commended Deltans for their massive support for the PDP since 1999 and urged them to remain steadfast in support of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

On his part, Governor Okowa said that the project was dear to his heart because it had provided a permanent solution to the hitherto perennial flooding in the state capital.

He said that his administration had to undertake the project in spite of huge financial challenges when he came into office.

2023: PDP more united, cohesive than ever, says Gov Ifeanyi Okowa

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa on Monday, March 14 said the PDP had never been stronger, cohesive, and more united than now and warned against acts that could undermine the new spirit in the party.

Okowa said that if PDP faithful avoided acts that could cause distraction, the party would win massively in the 2023 general elections.

He made the remarks at the swearing-in of his senior political adviser and three special advisers at Government House, Asaba.

2023: Participate in politics, advocate good governance, Okowa charges Nigerians

Recall that Governor Okowa had on Tuesday, February 22 called on Nigerians, particularly Christians, to participate actively in the political process through voting at elections and in advocacy for good governance and credible leadership.

The governor made the call in a keynote address entitled "The Christian and Responsibility" which he delivered at the Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) held at All Saints Cathedral, Rumuokwurusi, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

He said that Christians must exercise their right to vote and elect leaders that would govern them, adding that it was doubtful if 50 percent of eligible voters among Christians voted at elections.

