FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently reminisced on how he became the running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Osinbajo, learning of his selection as running mate to President Buhari greeted him with surprise, PremiumTimes reported.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has appealed to journalists to support his presidential bid. Photo Credit (Prof. Yemi Osinbajo)

Osinbajo made this revelation on Wednesday, April 27 while hosting members of the State House Press Corps to an Iftar dinner in Abuja.

The vice president revealed that he got a call in 2014 from the current minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola at about 1 am while working late at night over a court case.

Aregbesola who was on the phone with him stated that they were on their way to Lagos to come to pick him.

Osinbajo stated that he responded to Aregbesola stating that he was not in Lagos but also in Abuja.

Aregbesola responded:

“Good because you have been nominated as the vice-presidential candidate’

In response to Aregbesola’s statement, Osinbajos said, “Is that how you nominate people.”

Osinbajo revealed that after his case at the court in Abuja, he returned to his apartment and said to himself “this is probably the last time I will be wearing it.”

He added that later that evening, the company of Aregbesola and the governor of Ogun state at the time, Ibikunle Amosun stormed his apartment and took him to see the presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo noted that the reason for his narration was to let people understand the principle of divine destiny stating that one’s life can turn around at any given time.

As gathered by Legit.ng the meeting with journalists was Osinbajo’s first meeting with a group that will not be voting in the presidential primaries of the APC.

2023: Osinbajo seek journalists support

He however urged journalists to support his ambition to secure the presidential ticket of the party and also succeed president Muhammadu as president of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the head of the State House Press Corps, Ismaila Chafe stated that for many years’ members of the association has covered news events of different presidents and vice presidents.

He however stated that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stood out amongst his predecessors stating that he has been a huge difference.

He said

“We can recall that not long after you assumed office, you gathered us here in this same hall for a very engaging interaction. The memory of that meeting still lingers in us. And since then, you have maintained a close relationship with the corps.”

Ismaila however stated that the group will play their role at its possible best possible and in the “most dispassionate way.”

Governor Dapo backs VP Osinbajo's 2023 presidential bid

In another development, Governor Dapo Abiodun has drummed his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Abiodun made his intention to support Osinbajo known when some members of the state executive council accompanied Osinbajo to the palaces of some prominent traditional leaders.

For the governor, his main aim for supporting Osinbajo is to enable him to continue with some laudable projects initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

2023: Twitter polls favour Osinbajo as APC preferred aspirant

Meanwhile, if the pulse online is anything to go by this week, VP Osinbajo is the leading favourite to become APC presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is according to different surveys conducted by organisations on who Nigerians prefer as the candidate of the ruling party.

In terms of raw numbers, the figures released by the pollsters indicate a sampling running into tens of thousands of respondents online.

Source: Legit.ng