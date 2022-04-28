A former governor of Oyo state Rashidi Ladoja has condoled with the people of the state on the death of Alaafin

Ladoja during a condolence visit to the Oyo palace described the Alaafin as a man of good counsel who readily shares his advice on critical issues of the state

According to Ladoja, he is happy both of them resolved their differences before the Alaafin passed on

Following the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, a former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja, has opened up on what would have been his biggest regrets.

Daily Trust reports that Ladoja said he is happy himself and the late Alaafin of Oyo resolved some of the issues they had before he died.

Former Governor Rashidi Ladoja has described the late Alaafin of Oyo as a man of good counsel. Photo: Alaafin of Oyo

Source: UGC

Speaking during a condolence visit to the Oyo palace on Wednesday, April 27, Ladoja said he had a series of misunderstandings with the late monarch during his tenure as governor of the state.

According to Ladoja, some of the misunderstandings were due to their individual principles and differences.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Further describing the late Alaafin as the best person to consult when seeking advice, Ladoja said the monarch served the state and his people meritoriously.

Late Former governor Ajimobi's wife speaks

The Punch reports that the wife of the former governor of Oyo state, Florence Ajimobi also said that she used to consult the late Alaafin for advice.

She said that the late Alaafin had always supported her during her days as a former First Lady of Oyo state.

Alaafin of Oyo: Benue Governor Samuel Ortom mourns late Yoruba monarch

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state had been urged to immortalise the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

The call was made by Makinde's counterpart in Benue state, Governor Samuel Ortom who said the Alaafin paid his due while on earth.

According to Ortom, Alaafin is needed now that the national insecurity threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.

A big iroko has fallen, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu mourns Alaafin of Oyo

The national leader of the ruling party in Nigeria had joined many Nigerians at home and abroad to mourn the late Alaafin of Oyo.

Bola Tinubu also described the late Alaafin as a bold and courageous leader who sought the development of his people and Nigerians as a whole.

According to Tinubu, the black race has lost a titan who would also be missed by all and sundry.

Source: Legit.ng