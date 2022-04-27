Ahead of 2023, at least 11 commissioners have resigned their appointments in the cabinet of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state.

Daily Trust reported that the Secretary to the Sokoto state government, Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mukhtar Umar Magori, also resigned.

At least 11 commissioners have resigned from Governor Tambuwal's cabinet ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Governor Aminu Tambuwal

Source: Facebook

It was learned that the Sokoto state governor has also accepted their resignation.

The commissioners who resigned:

Aminu Bala Bodinga, commissioner of land and housing Bashir Gorau, commissioner of youth and sport Abdussamad Dasuki, commissioner of finance Garba Moyi, commissioner of security and carriers affairs, Abdullahi Maigwandu, commissioner of religious affairs Salihu Maidaji, commissioners of works Abubakar Maikudi, commissioner of solid minerals Shu’aibu Gwanda Gobir, commissioner of water resources, Sagir Bafarawa, commissioner of environment Manir Dan’iya, commissioner of local government (who is still the deputy governor of the state) Bashir Gidado, commissioner of commerce

Others

Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma, Secretary to the Sokoto state government Mukhtar Umar Magori, the Chief of Staff to the Governor

Legit.ng notes that the commissioners may have resigned to contest various political offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Their resignation may also have been necessitated by the Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) which stipulates that:

“No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

Commissioners, other appointees resign from Ganduje's government

In a related development, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state on Sunday, April 17, directed all his political appointees that want to contest for elections in 2023 to resign.

The governor's Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said the appointees are given till Monday, April 18 to tender their resignation. He said the directive was to comply with the provision of section 84(12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.

Following the directive, commissioners and other appointees in the governor's cabinet have announced their resignations. Among them is Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso, the commissioner for rural areas, who resigned from his position to contest for the Federal House of Assembly representing Kura/Madobi and Garun Malam.

Source: Legit.ng