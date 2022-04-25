Ahead of the forthcoming election in 2023, there has been a continuous movement of party faithful due to their personal interest and ambition

In a recent development, a former deputy speaker of the Imo Assembly has decided to join the opposition PDP

Seeking a second term in office, Ugonna Ozurigbo, noted if reelected, his constituency would benefit largely

A former Deputy Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly and member representing Nkwerre/ Nwangele/Isu/Njaba Federal Constituency, Ugonna Ozurigbo, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Immediately he joined PDP, the federal lawmaker announced his intention to seek a second term in office.

He made the declaration on Saturday, April 24, at his Umuozu ward in the Nwangele LGA of the state, The Punch reports.

After joining the PDP, Ozurigbo also announced his intention to seek a second term in office.

Source: Facebook

His reasons

Joined by his political associates and supporters, Ozurigno said his reelection would further position his constituency for more dividends.

The lawmaker is a political protege of a former of the state and presidential hopeful, Rochas Okorocha

Ozurigbo’s media aide, Philip Dike, confirmed his principal’s defection in a statement on Sunday.

The statement read in part:

“The member representing Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele/Njaba federal constituency Rt. Hon. Ozurigbo Ugonna, has finally declared his intention to run for a second term for the prime House of Representatives position with the Peoples Democratic Party.

“This comes months after it has been touted that he was considering taking the position after a collectively accepted wonderful performance in his yet to be concluded the first term.

“Speaking at his Umuozu Ward where the declaration took place, Hon. Ozurigbo made it known that his intention to run for a second term was on the basis of the huge development he has ushered into the federal constituency which he noted will even be surpassed in his second term.”

