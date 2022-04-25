It is no secret that Governor Nyesom Wike is never shy to express his mood, whether positive or negative

Sometimes, this can be misinterpreted as wildness or even drunkenness as in the case of a viral video of him dancing in an event at Rivers recently

The video, shared by Joe Igbokwe, seems to portray the outspoken governor as intoxicated even if this may not be true

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has shared a video in which Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state was having immense fun at an event.

In the Facebook video, Wike was seen dancing to the beats of a song while on his seat and using the table in front of him as a makeshift piano.

The Rivers governor was obviously having one of the best moments of his life (Photo: @GovWike)

Although Igbokwe noted that he has no word for this presidential aspirant, shared a version of the video with a caption that suggests that the Rivers governor was intoxicated.

The said caption, written in Pidgin, said:

"Leave alcohol alone you no wan hear, now you don turn ordinary table to piano."

Whether this is Igbokwe's take or not, Wike is fond of expressing his emotions freely wherever he is found.

Moreover, there is no proof that the fiery and open-minded governor is intoxicated as claimed in the caption.

Even more, this was an event attended by Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Dele Momodu, and other Nigerian and international dignitaries in Rivers and Wike was playing host to them.

Compare other moments of the same event captured in another video and Igbokwe's post below.

Igbokwe's post:

Another video of the same event:

2023: Bandits will run if they hear my name, says Nyesom Wike

Meanwhile, Wike had told delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba state that if he secures the party’s presidential ticket and wins the 2023 election, he would take the war to armed bandits currently laying siege in certain parts of the country.

Wike said if bandits hear his name as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, they would run away.

The Rivers start governor said:

“The one problem that our PDP government (under me if elected) must solve is to bring down the level of insecurity in this country otherwise there is no way the economy can grow."

