Nigeria's minister of information, culture and tourism has said that the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train is being investigated

Lai Mohammed also revealed that some Boko Haram terrorists worked with bandits in the area to carry out the attack

According to the minister, efforts are being made by the federal government to secure the release of those kidnapped during the attack

The Nigerian government has said that the attack on a Kaduna-bound passenger train on Monday, March 28, was a collaboration between members of the Boko Haram terrorist group and some bandits.

Minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed, told journalists at the end of the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday, April 13, that the preliminary report on the attack showed collaboration between the two groups.

Lai Mohammed has assured that the Nigerian government is doing everything possible to secure the release of the abducted victims. Photo: Lai Mohammed

The Cable reports that Mohammed also assured that the service chiefs and the Nigerian government are up on their game to unveil those behind and attack.

His words:

“I can tell you very confidently that the federal government is on the top of this matter.”

Possible release of abducted victims

Also speaking on securing the release of those abducted during the attack, Mohammed declined comments noting that divulging efforts made by the government could put the victims' lives at risk.

He said:

“But at the level of government, we appreciate that and we are leaving no stone unturned, but that we’ll give you specific steps we’re taking.

"I think it will be counterproductive and not going to aid or help those who are kidnapped or help the security forces who are tracing and ensuring that there’ll be no repeat of such attacks.”

Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Kidnappers have refused to speak to us, abducted passengers' relatives lament

Fresh details had emerged from some relatives of those abducted during the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The relatives of the victims of abduction said that the terrorists who are holding their loved ones captive have refused to have any dealings with them.

According to the relatives of the abducted victims, the Nigerian government has not shown any concern for their plight.

The family members confirmed that the terrorists have made it clear that they would only negotiate with the federal government.

Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Officials release fresh details on passengers' insurance, others

The federal government had said that passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train were all insured but not against possible terror attacks.

This disclosure was made by officials of the federal ministry of transportation and the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

According to the officials, the train coaches, and rolling stock are also insured as the government is still working with the insurance companies involved to see what can be done.

