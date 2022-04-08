Rotimi Amaechi has commended President Buhari's administration for implementing Olusegun Obasanjo's rail line master plan

The former Rivers state governor said despite the criticism on the administration borrowing, they have done well for Nigerians

He also commended former President Obasanjo for initiating the rail line project which eh said has led to the improvement of Nigeria's transportation system

Nigeria's minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that Nigerians ought to be grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the massive railway projects across the country.

Speaking during the launch of the Ogun state Mass Bus Transit on Thursday, April 7, Amaechi said that despite the criticism of the present administration on its huge borrowing, the rail system has been developing.

Amaechi said President Buhari's administration has done well by implementing the rail line master plan from previous governments. Photo: APC

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reports that Buhari's tenacity to develop Nigeria's transport system can be seen in the consistent effort made in constructing the railway since his administration came on board in 2015.

He noted that the President Buhari led administration had continued with the rail line master plan initiated by previous governments.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Amaechi said:

"What you (Nigerians) owe us is not only gratitude, I know you won’t, some of you, but most of you will. If you are APC (members), what you owe us is, gratitude for the tenacity of the president who despite the criticism of borrowing money is continuing to construct the railway, that is what you owe us.

"Because the moment you say to a man you are doing well, he will do more and so since the President is doing."

Inputs made by previous administrations on the rail line project

The Punch reports that while appreciating former president, Olusegun Obasanjo for initiating the master plan, the minister said it is also commendable that the present administration for its implementation.

His words:

“Let me also thank President Obasanjo because this was his master plan and then we implemented his master plan.

“And I hope that when we leave, whoever, I know APC will win again, whoever is the President should continue from where we stopped.”

Kaduna train attack: El-Rufai, Amaechi’s confessions confirm complicity by APC govt., PDP alleges

The government of the All Progressives Congress had been accused of being complicit in the activities of terrorists across the country.

The allegation against the APC-led government was made by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to the opposition, the Nigerian government led by the APC has refused to end terrorists' operations despite intelligence information at its disposal.

Kaduna rail attack: We did not ask for contributions from Nigerians, Amaechi warns

Meanwhile, Amaechi had denied reports that he asked Nigerians to contribute money to treat those injured by terrorists.

The minister of transportation made this clarification following reports in some sections of the media that he said so.

According to him, his ministry will liaise with the hospitals to treat those injured in the terrorist attack.

Source: Legit.ng