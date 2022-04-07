Earlier, the Federal High Court in Abuja shifted judgment on a suit by the PDP against Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State and his deputy, Professor Ivara Esu

In a new development, Ben Ayade is optimistic the Nigerian Judiciary would not let its guard down regarding its judgment over his defection to the APC

Meanwhile, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who initially fixed March 25 to decide on the case, had now postponed the judgment in the suit

Ahead of today’s judgement by a Federal High Court in Abuja over his defection from the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has expressed his belief in the Nigerian judiciary.

This was just as the governor expressed enthusiasm that the outcome of the judgement would be favourable to him and that if it turned otherwise, he would accept the outcome without undermining his right of appeal.

Governor Ayade, in a statement issued in Calabar and signed by his special adviser on media, Mr. Christian Ita, said his faith in the judicial system to do what is right and fair and just remained unwavering and beyond doubt, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Ben Ayade was dragged to court by the PDP for defecting to the ruling party, the APC. Photo credit: Sir Benedict Ayade

Ayade is quoted in the statement:

“I believe in the judiciary, I believe today’s judgement will be fair, I believe that justice will not only be done but will be seen to have been done. Whatever the outcome I will accept but without prejudicing my right of appeal should it become imperative."

No regrets for joining APC - Gov Ben Ayade

Meanwhile, Governor Ayade has vehemently stated that he does not regret decamping from the PDP to the ruling party APC

He said he is confident he will retain his seat as governor despite the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic (PDP) questioning the legality of his position as the state governor.

Ayade, who emerged as governor under the PDP had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Majority of his political appointees, supporters, and lawmakers followed the governor to the APC.

Court denies Umahi motion to stop execution of judgment

Similarly, embattled and sacked governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi has suffered another setback in his bid to secure his administrative seat as governor.

It was gathered that an Abuja High court struck out Umahi's request seeking for stay of execution following earlier judgment that pronounced his ouster.

Counsel for Umahi Kelechi Igwe, went further to withdrew the motion, a move the the prosecuting counsel did not opposed.

