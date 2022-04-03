Some of the challenges faced in Nigeria have been tied to a lack of quality education for citizens across the country

An aspiring member of the Hosue of Representatives, Adebowale Taiwo, said there is a need to make quality education easily accessible to all Nigerians

According to Taiwo, the elementary school system would be a non-negotiable approach to national development once he secures a seat in the House of Representatives

With the growing challenges including the economic woes faced by Nigeria, a House of Representatives aspirant, Adebowale Taiwo (Jante) has said that Nigeria's greatest weapon lies in educating her people.

Taiwo who is contesting to represent the people of Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency of Osun state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) admitted that access to quality education for all citizens in the country is a tool for positive transformation.

Taiwo said the elementary education system is non-negotiable. Photo: Adebowale Taiwo, Dataphyte

Source: Facebook

Quoting a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, Taiwo, said educational empowerment is key to national development.

Taiwo noted that a society's desired values are sustained with quality education even down to the grassroots as it determines the extent a nation goes in its effort to improve the lives of the people.

Reeling out some of the contributions he would be making at the House of Representatives to champion quality education, Taiwo noted that Nigeria is in dire need of a Back-to-School Support Program that will widen access to basic education.

His words:

"The elementary school system will be a non-negotiable approach; establishment of free educational coaching centres for learners preparing for external examinations such as Basic Entrance Certificate Examination, National Examination Council, West Africa Examination Council, UTME.

"I will support scholarships to indigent students that would cut across Nigeria's educational structure, advocate for visual aids, teaching and instructional materials such as multimedia components, textbooks, computers (desktop and laptop) and other modern advanced means of acquiring better and quality education."

Push for development in Nigeria through bills

Further speaking on ways his constituency can benefit from his leadership, Taiwo assured that he would be pushing for bills in different aspects of Nigeria's economy.

The aspects include addressing poverty, unemployment, human rights abuses, security challenges in the country and bills to ensure adequate provision of basic amenities such as good access roads, potable water, primary health care facilities and electricity supply.

He said:

"These bills would, in return, improve the living standards and rights of our people."

Women inclusivity

Further stating that women constitute the bedrock of any society and play vital roles in achieving societal peace and more, the House of Representatives aspirant further said that part of his initiatives would be investing in sustainable economic empowerment for the female gender.

His words:

"I will conceptualize projects that will educate, equip and empower our girl-child and women to be self-sufficient, push for legislation that would advance the rights of widows and their children, since investing in women and girls enhances a healthier society, call for the reduction of feminized poverty by achieving gender equality among many others."

