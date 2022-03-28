A lot of fuss is being made over the dressing of Femi Fani-Kayode at the APC's national convention on Saturday, March 26

As part of his attire during the just-concluded convention, the former minister of aviation had a scarf with the inscription: Abia State Delegate

The APC chieftain explained via Facebook that the scarf was given to him by a friend at Eagle Square and that for a moment he did not know what was printed on the scarf

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has explained how he got an Abia state delegate scarf around his neck as part of his attire at the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national convention on Saturday, March 26.

The APC chieftain who attended the convention as a member of the media and publicity committee noted that he never paid attention to the inscription on the scarf until the photo of him wearing it at Eagle Square started going viral online.

The former aviation minister said the scarf was put around his neck by a friend (Photo: Femi Fani-Kayode)

Source: Facebook

FFK's explanation

During an Arise TV interview, FFK, as he is fondly called, the piece of cloth was put around his neck by a friend sometime after he got to the venue for the convention.

He went on to state that due to the said scarf, some persons are even alleging that he is claiming to hail from Abia and represented the state at the convention.

Speaking on the development, Fani-Kayode shared his thoughts via Facebook on Sunday, March 27:

"There I was sitting down quietly in my corner at the APC convention when a friend of mine came and placed an innocuous but beautiful little scarf around my neck which had "Abia state delegate" written on it.

"I didn't even know what was written on the scarf until I saw the now-famous picture plastered all over social media today.

"Apart from that my friend and brother, the brilliant Dr. Reuben Abati, asked me about it during a live interview with Arise Television this afternoon. It was actually his first question.

"For the record, I registered for the party in Abuja and I was not a delegate for Abia.

"I was there as a leader of the party from FCT and also as a member of the Media and Publicity Committee for the Convention. And what a great day and convention it was!"

