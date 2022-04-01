The Delta state Executive Council was thrown into some kind of confusion following the resignation of Festus Agas, the chief of staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

In addition to Agas' resignation, seven commissioners of the state also threw in their resignation, further depleting the Delta state Executive Council.

The Delta state Executive Council has been depleted with the resignation of eight key staff. Photo: Ifeanyi Okowa

The Nation reports that the resignation of these key members of the state's executive cabinet was triggered by Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022 which mandates that political appointees seeking any elective offices must resign their appointments before participating in the election.

It was also gathered that those who resigned had plans in place to vie for one elective position or participate as statutory delegates at the convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Below are the appointees who have resigned their position from the Delta state Executive Council.

1. Chief of Staff to the governor of Delta state, Festus Agas

Sources have said that Agas who had already removed all his personal belongings from the Delta state Government House will be contesting for the seat of governor in the state.

2. Evelyn Oboro

Oboro resigned as commissioner for water resources development to seek a ticket into the House of Representatives (Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie Constituency).

3. Basil Ganagana

As a former Delta State House of Assembly deputy speaker, Ganagan resigned his current position as the commissioner for transport in the state.

It was gathered that Ganagana would be running for the position of a lawmaker representing Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency of Delta state.

4. Jonathan Ukodhiko

Until his resignation, Jonathan served as the commissioner for power and energy. He is seeking the Isoko Federal Constituency ticket.

5. Christian Onogba

Onogba resigned as commissioner for the environment and will be seeking the ticket for the Ethiope West State Constituency (House of Assembly).

6. Chika Ossai

Served as the Delta state commissioner for primary education and resigned to run for the Ndokwa East Constituency in the State Assembly.

7. Julius Egbedi

Egbedi resigned his appointment as the commissioner for project monitoring and audit in Delta state. He will be seeking an elective position in the 2023 general election.

8. Ovie Oghoore

Oghoore resigned his position as the commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources to seek an elective position in 2023.

