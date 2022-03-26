Chieftains of the APC in Abia state have closed ranks and adopted Hon. Nduka Anyanwu as the party's national welfare officer

The ruling party chieftains also adopted Mr. Okoroafor Okwudili Peter as APC south-east zonal youth leader

Political observers say the duo have always lent their voice in time of need to advance the course of the southeast region and the country in general

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the critical stakeholders from Abia state chapter have settled for Hon. Nduka Anyanwu as the party's national welfare officer.

Legit.ng gathered that Anyanwu is currently the chairman governing board of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).

APC members will gather at the Eagles Square to vote for their party officials later today, Saturday, March 26. Photo credit: @APCNatConv22

The Abia APC also adopted Mr. Okoroafor Okwudili Peter as APC's southeast zonal youth leader.

According to an adoption letter seen by Legit.ng and signed by major critical stakeholders from the Abia APC chapter, the two candidates emerged as the decision of the state leaders which met on Thursday, March 24.

The letter was signed by the minister of state, mines, and steel Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, Senator Chris Adighije, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, Barrister Emeka Wogu, Hon. Donatus Nwakpa, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, among many others.

Part of the letter read:

“We wish to convey the decision of the Abia APC stakeholders which met on the 24th of March 2022 and nominated/adopted Chief Nduka Anyanwu as our candidate for the post of national welfare secretary and Mr. Okoroafor Okwudili Peter as a southeast zonal youth leader.”

Hon Anyawu was the immediate-past national ex-officio (southeast) of the APC. He has also served in many political capacities and has held offices at the national level of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party.

He has a degree in public administration from Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma and an MSc in international affairs and diplomacy from the Amadu Bello University Zaria.

Political watchers say Anyanwu has been an advocate of good governance, and overtime contributed to the socio-political development of his home state, Abia.

APC convention: Abia stakeholders demand disqualification of Emenike’s faction

Legit.ng had earlier reported that critical stakeholders of the party in Abia state have approached an Abuja High Court, calling for the disqualification of the Chief Ikechi Emenike-led faction from the exercise.

The stakeholders led by Mr. Ibe Ogwuma in suit no: FCT /HC/CV/1012/2022 demanded an order dissolving the purported congresses conducted by Emenike and his associates.

Also joined in the originating summons as respondents were Chief Friday Nwosu and Ikenna Anyalewachi.

The stakeholders also prayed for an order restraining Chief Kingsley Ononugbu from parading himself as the state chairman of APC in Abia state, stressing that he is a product of the aforementioned "kankaroo" congress.

