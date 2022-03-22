Nigerians especially members of the All Progressives Congress have assured that the convention will take place on Saturday, March 26

This assurance was given to the people by the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa

Uzodinma said the party's national convention has already been approved by God and would hold as planned

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, has said that the Saturday, March 26, national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is ordained by God in heaven.

Daily Trust reports that the governor said that the convention which has been scheduled by the party has already been approved by God.

Speaking while addressing State House correspondents on Monday, March 21, Uzodinma assured that there is no going back on the scheduled date for the convention.

Governor Uzodinma said that God in heaven has approved the APC's national convention to take place on Saturday, March 26 Photo: Hope Uzodinma

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports the governor also confirmed that all the party and convention committees are already working tirelessly to achieve a successful outing on Saturday, March 26.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Uzodinma reacts to 'yahoo yahoo' governors' allegation

Speaking on the description of some governors as 'Yahoo Yahoo' by their colleague from Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, Uzodinma noted no one has been able to give an explanation to what that means.

He said:

“He talked of my colleagues calling them “yahoo yahoo”. I appeared on Politics Today on Channels and this question came and I answered it.

“Up till now, nobody is able to tell me the meaning of “yahoo yahoo”. And if I don’t understand it, I don’t see how I can respond to it. I don’t know whether it means good or bad."

"Maybe it means good. If I condemn it, it means I’m condemning a good thing. Maybe you help me to interpret “yahoo yahoo” and then we can manage it from there.”

State of the nation: Buhari summons Uzodinma, power minister, economic adviser to Villa for emergency meeting

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, the minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu, and the chief economic adviser, Prof Doyin Salami, had been summoned by the president.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari made this disclosure through a statement.

Meanwhile, President Buhari who earlier condemned the spate of violence in Imo state, pledged to review the security situation in the southeast.

2023 presidency: Buhari's government is full of deceit, PDP presidential aspirant reveals

The former Senate President Bukola Saraki had described the ruling All Progressives Congress, as a party of deceit.

Saraki who made this disclosure in Bauchi noted that the Buhari-led APC administration has failed and ruined Nigerians.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, March 21, young professionals convened by Abubakar Danmusa, helped to raise the N40 million for Saraki's presidential expression of interest form and my nomination form.

Source: Legit.ng