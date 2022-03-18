An international leadership development organisation, Women Leadership Institute has congratulated Prof Chukwuma Soludo on his inauguration as Anambra governor

The institute which provides a professional and non-partisan platform for women, expressed optimism that Soludo will give attention to gender-issues

Founded by Amb. Dr. Kema Chikwe, the institute says it has a vision to inspire and empower the African woman to play significant roles in leadership across the continent

FCT, Abuja - The Women Leadership Institute has congratulated Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo on his swearing-in as the governor of Anambra state.

The congratulatory message signed by the Executive Chairman of WLI, Amb. Dr. Kema Chikwe noted that with Soludo ascending the position of Anambra state chief executive, the state will witness economic prosperity.

Former minister of transport, Amb. Dr. Kema Chikwe is the founder of the Women Leadership Institute. Photo credit: WLI

Source: Facebook

Chikwe said:

“Your new position as the state governor at this critical time in the history of our country in general and Anambra state in particular, is a challenge for you to positively turn around the fortunes of your people for the better.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“It also reaffirms the confidence your people repose in you to lead them to greater heights.

“As a distinguished scholar, consultant to World Bank and international organisations, economic adviser to the president, chief executive of the National Planning Commission, and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, among other positions held previously, it is generally believed that Anambra state couldn't have had it better.

“You distinguished yourself in the previous positions you held and there are very high hopes that you will do even better as a governor.

“As you take office, I am confident that you will connect with your people and make remarkable impact in their lives and by extension, the lives of Nd'Igbo in general.

“Already you have taken off by focusing on institutional reform and change in the political mindset of your constituents that governance is for the general good of the people and not all about politics.

“I trust that your dear wife will serve as an ambassador for the womenfolk and partner with you to achieve the mainstreaming of women into leadership positions and achieving the 35% quota for women in both executive and legislative sectors of government.”

Okowa congratulates Soludo, calls for partnership between Delta and Anambra

Similarly, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Professor Soludo, and his deputy, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim, on their inauguration and assumption of office.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa said that Soludo's emergence as governor was epoch-making.

He lauded the Aguata-born economist for his vision and promise of making Anambra a mega-industrialised economy.

Soludo makes first appointments as Anambra state governor

Meanwhile, shortly after his inauguration as the sixth governor of Anambra state, Professor Soludo hit the ground running as he announced the appointment of three officials into his administration.

The statement containing the new appointments was released by Joe Anatune, on Thursday, March 17, in Awka.

The three appointments according to the statement are Professor Osita Chukwulobelu - Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Chukwudi Okoli - Accountant General, and Chinedu Nwoye - Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol.

Source: Legit.ng