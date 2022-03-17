Over the past few weeks, APC members had cast doubts towards the position of Buni in the party following the takeover of Governor Sani Bello as a caretaker boss of the party

Buni who recently visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London was given the green light to take charge of APC convention preparations

The return of Buni however stimulated doubts and possibilities of a total desolation of the constituted committee of the Bello-led administration of the APC

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has denied discarding the activities and nominations of Governor Sani Bello-led sub-committee for the national convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Vanguard newspaper reports that Buni in a fresh statement issued on Thursday, March 17 confirmed that all the decisions made in his absence remain effective and authentic.

Governor Buni visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London where he is on medical leave.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Buni had dumped all decisions made by Bello and recomposed a new order with the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

APC convention: Sanwo Olu, Fani Kayode makes Buni's new committee list

It was reported that the new order comprises a new list with new personalities involved in the preparation of the forthcoming national convention of the APC slated for Saturday, March 26.

The new list contained big names like Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, Fani Kayode, and governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

Some of the top names that were ousted from Bello’s list included minister for information and culture, Lai Mohammed and, Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

APC crisis: Buni meets Buhari in London

It will be recalled that photos surfaced on social media where President Buhari and Governor Buni of Yobe state posed for a photograph.

The meeting of both parties was reported to be as a result of the ongoing crisis in the All Progress Congress (APC).

It was gathered that President Buhari gave Buni the green light to carry out his duty as the rightful interim chairman of the party.

APC convention: Buhari gives Buni go ahead

President Buhari urged all members of the All Progress Congress (APC) to allow Buni discharge his duty as expected in preparation for the national convention.

This message was according to a letter addressed to the leadership of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) issuing strict instructions of Buni's role in the party.

The instruction gives Buni presidential backing to organize the national convention of the APC slated for Saturday, March 26.

