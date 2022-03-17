Thursday, March 17, is the day when the Anambra governor-elect, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who won the last gubernatorial election in the state will officially take over Government House in Akwa as the new executive leader.

The stakes are high as well as Soludo is expected to deliver dividends of democracy being that he is coming from a very reputable leadership and academic background.

Sources have it that the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had stated that there will be only 50 persons attending his swearing-in ceremony as the 6th democratically elected governor of the state.

While the 50 attendees will be technocrats like Soludo himself, only five journalists will be allowed to enter the venue.

A statement credit to the head of Soludo Media Office, Joe C. Anatuna, read:

“After the official swearing-in, Prof Chukwuma Soludo will inspect a guard of honour and consequently makes his inaugural address to the people of Anambra State. Thereafter, an inter-denominational service will hold briefly before the new Governor immediately sets out to work

“Please note this event is strictly low key and devoid of the usual merry-making and unbridled celebrations usually associated with occasions of this nature

“The Governor-elect however remains grateful to everyone for the outpouring of goodwill messages as well as the continuous support from well-wishers and numerous supporters within and across the globe.”