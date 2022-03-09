Senator Uba Sani has explained why he donated 11 units of 300KVA transformers to support electrification around communities in his senatorial district

The senator maintained that he is committed to making life enjoyable to the people who voted him to power

According to him, he was not happy seeing people living in total darkness due to poor power supply resulting from faulty or insufficiency of transmission plants

Kaduna, Kaduna - Residents of Kaduna Central senatorial district in Kaduna state could not hide that joy over the kind gestures from their representative at the red chamber of the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Uba Sani.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta reports that the residents became extremely joyous when Senator Uba fulfilled one of his social responsibilities by donating 11 units of 300KVA transformers to support electrification around communities in his senatorial district.

Senator Uba Sani has donated 11 units of 300KVA transformers to his constituents. Credit: Uba Sani.

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the senator's gesture in response to the communities' worries over poor power supply resulting from faulty or insufficiency of transmission plants, was spread across communities in all the seven local government areas that make up his constituency.

The beneficiary local governments worst hit by the electricity supply problem include Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Chikun and Giwa, identified under the first batch of beneficiaries of the brand new transformers.

Making the donation, Uba Sani pledged to continue to deliver on his campaign promises by prioritizing the welfare of his constituents, saying this installation will be the 'first phase' in an ongoing rural electrification effort embarked by him.

Group lauds Uba Sani Best, describes senator as a grassroots mobiliser in Kaduna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a coalition of Kaduna civil society groups under Progressive Elements League (PEL) said Senator Uba Sani has stood out as the best grassroots mobilizer in the political history of the state.

It was reported that the convener of the coalition, Richard Augustine and its secretary, Abdulrazak Abdul-Rauf, who made the statement in reaction to a recent major step up in mobilization activities across the seven local government areas that make up the Kaduna Central constituency by Uba Sani, said the drive was impressively marvelous.

Referring to the series of meetings held with various stakeholders and community leaders within the last one week, the coalition said Uba Sani would certainly be the man to beat in any calculation on the political future of the state.

Source: Legit.ng