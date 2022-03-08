The national secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, has denied resigning his position.

Leadership newspaper had reported that Akpanudoedehe packed out all his belongings from the party’s national secretariat at Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The newspaper had said that it was learnt that his decision to quit was not unconnected with the current power play in the party, with some governors angling for his removal.

However, in a press conference on Tuesday evening, Akpanudoedehe said the report of his resignation is not true.

Source: Legit.ng