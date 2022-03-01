The DSS has taken exceptions to some comments made by Iyorchia Ayu of the PDP in relation to its mode of operation

According to the agency, the party's national chairman attacked its image with his unadvised remarks

The DSS said it can never be used to harass any citizen or shield its erring operatives and that Ayu should avoid dragging it into party politics

The recent remark by Iyorchia Ayu that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not use the Department of State Services (DSS) to harass Nigerians when it eventually takes over power in 2023 has been frowned at by the security agency.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the security outfit, through its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, described the comment of the PDP's national chairman as an unprovoked verbal attack that portrays its image in a very bad light.

The DSS warned Ayu to desist from badmouthing it (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Moreover, the DSS reminded Ayu that it protected him while he was a Senate president and minister in various offices without infringing on the right of anyone.

Asking Ayu to stop connecting it with party politics, the security body gave a stern warning to refrain from maligning its reputation any further.

The statement read in part:

"Except to malign and incite the people against it, the Service questions the rationale behind such an unprovoked description of it by Chief Ayu who had variously benefitted from it and indeed the State.

"Having served variously as Senate President, Minister of Education, Industry, Internal Affairs and Environment, with full complements of Security details, he knows the Service is never used to harass the people. And if he ever used the details for negative purposes (unknown to the Service), he should know that the times have changed.

"Dr Ayu knows that the Service is a frontline guardian of democracy and respects the rule of law in Nigeria. It is committed to the protection of the people. For the avoidance of doubt, it does not shield its personnel who offend its rules and in fact, laws of the land, from disciplinary action, thus the untruthfulness of his statement.

"The DSS has undoubtedly made profound sacrifices for the existence and unity of the country and will continue to, despite deliberate attacks on it.

"While members of the public are urged to disregard Dr Ayu’s statement, politicians are enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances with tendencies to breach public order."

Organisation blasts new PDP national chairman Ayu over comments against Buhari

In another development, Ayu came under attack by the Buhari Media Organisation for comparing President Muhammadu Buhari's administration with past governments of Nigeria.

The chairman of the organisation, Niyi Akinsiju and BMOO's secretary, Cassidy Madueke, said it was criminal for Ayu who is academic to manipulate existing records for partisan politics.

The duo in a statement seen by Legit.ng said Ayu's comment that Nigeria was yet to record any form of progress since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015 was false and should be disregarded.

