An unnamed Ukrainian man who lives in Poland has vowed to fight Russians to the death if the crises continues

Recall that Ukraine has banned all male citizens ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country, according to the State Border Guard Service

Russia’s assault on Ukraine began Thursday, and quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea and air

A Ukrainian man who lives in Poland said he will go back to fight for his country if the situation deteriorates.

"I will go and fight, and I am ready to die for my land. ... I will fight for democratic and freedom country for the law, and it's my duty," he told CNN's Scott McLean at a train station in Przemyśl, where Ukrainian refugees have been crossing into Poland.

A Ukrainian man who lives in Poland said he will go back to fight for his country if the situation deteriorates. Photo: CNN

Source: UGC

Ukraine has banned all male citizens ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country, according to the State Border Guard Service.

Trains from Kyiv are delayed because there are delays with the IT systems, according to Polish authorities, McLean reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cases of water and food are at the train station in anticipation of the refugees.

Source: Legit.ng