Bashir Ahmad has picked Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over ex-President Jonathan as his favourite to succeed President Buhari

The presidential aide made his support for Tinubu known while responding to a question posed by a Twitter user

Tinubu, the national leader of the APC and former Lagos governor, is one of those who want to succeed Buhari in 2023

Aso Rock, Abuja - Bashir Ahmad, a personal assistant on digital and new media to President Muhammadu Buhari says he prefers Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed his principal in 2023.

The presidential aide said this in a tweet on Wednesday, February 23, when asked by a Twitter user to name his favourite politician to succeed Buhari between Tinubu and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Bashir Ahmad prefers Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over Jonathan to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

Source: Facebook

The Twitter user with the handle @slywhite0012 had asked:

"Bashir I want to ask you a question and same time with a honest reply without being bias. Btw Tinubu and GEJ who would you prefer to take over from your boss? you also want the best for us too."

In his response, Ahmad picked Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos state governor.

Tinubu has announced his interest in the presidency and has been travelling around the country soliciting support from prominent political stakeholders and influential traditional rulers.

However, ex-President Jonathan has not announced interest in returning to the Aso Villa even though there are strong speculations that some stakeholders want him to succeed Buhari.

On Wednesday, the speculations reached a new height as #GEJisComing trends on Twitter.

Reactions trail Ahmad's response

Farouq Turaki, @turakifarouq, said:

"Is this an objective response or an ambition to continue to be relevant?"

Grains seller, @Mubarakkano1, said:

"The hardest question Bashir can’t answer now is btw Tinubu and Osinbajo. Who would him prefer."

AB Rahman, @ab_rahmanii, said:

"What answer was anyone expecting from you?"

Ibrahim™, @ibrahim__p, said:

"Should we take this as an official declaration of your support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition?"

Oluwo of Social Media, @Ogbeni__Skrtel, said:

"Okay Bashir, if the race is narrowed down to a straight contest between VP PYO and BAT, who would you root for?"

Source: Legit.ng