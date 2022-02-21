Senator Rochas Okorocha of Imo West Senatorial district would be facing charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The senator has been accused of conspiring with other defendants to divert public funds to various private accounts for their personal use

The trial which would take place before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja would commence on Tuesday, February 22

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign a former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, before a Federal High Court Abuja on Tuesday, February 22.

Vanguard reports that the EFCC will be arraigning Okorocha at the Federal High Court in Abuja over his alleged complicity in N2.9billion fraud.

It was gathered that the former governor will be taking his plea bargain before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the court.

Okorocha will face a N2.9 billion fraud trial at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Photo: Rochas Okorocha

Source: Twitter

The report said that Okroocha would be docked alongside a top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Anyim Chinenye, and five companies.

The companies that would be facing trial alongside the governor and the second defendant are Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

In its 17-count charge, the anti-graft agency accused the defendants of conspiring and diverting funds meant for public use into their private accounts.

According to the Punch, the EFCC said the accused persons allegedly committed the crime between 2014 and 2016.

The commission also said that the accused persons at various intervals siphoned funds from the Imo State Government House account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project account.

It added that funds from these accounts were moved to their private firms' accounts for personal use.

Source: Legit.ng