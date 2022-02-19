An APC presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba II, paid a crucial visit to his father on Friday, February 18

Garba II disclosed on Facebook that he visited his father to brief him on the progress he has made so far in his presidential ambition

The northern APC chieftain also revealed that he came home to get his father's prayers and blessings to make more progress

Adamu Garba II, a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has met his father to give him a progress report on his consultations ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Garba via his Facebook page on Friday, February 18, also noted that he visited his father for blessings and prayers as he forges ahead in his presidential ambition.

He wrote on Facebook:

"Consultation continues. Briefing my father about the successes of our consultations so far, for his blessings and prayers for us to continue consulting."

2023: Go ahead with your ambition, Babangida tells APC presidential aspirant, advises him on how to win

The APC aspirant said this a day after meeting with General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd) in his Minna Hilltop Residence, Niger state.

Babangida issued the words of encouragement when Garba visited him at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, the Niger state capital, on Thursday, February 17.

The elder statesman hailed Garba's bravery, noting that he always believed in the potential of the youth to take over power and address the realities of global challenges.

He restated his support and stand for the election of a young president in the 2023 general election, adding that the youths share the vision of Nigeria’s founding fathers to actualise the nation’s dreams.

IBB stated:

“You are the guys who are going to make sure that the vision for Nigeria that our founding fathers believed is realizable. I have always believed in our potentials.”

Further advising Garba not to drop his ambition, IBB as he is fondly called, told the APC presidential aspirant to mobilise people of like-minds.

His words:

“All you need to do now is to go out there and mobilise people of like-minds and age groups. A lot of us, when we entered politics and governance, were about the same age as you.”

