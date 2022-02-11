Experts say the administration and management of local government as the third tier of government in Nigeria is below standard due to elections without integrity

As Nigerians in the Federal Capital Territory head to the polls on Saturday, February 12, there are worries that the election might not be credible and transparent

Election observer, Yiaga Africa has provided policy recommendations that promotes transparent elections ahead of the FCT area council election

FCT, Abuja - Yiaga Africa’s Watching the Vote (WTV) has issued 10 recommendations for all the active participants in the forthcoming FCT area council elections on Saturday, February 12.

The active citizens include the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and citizens.

The recommendations were signed by Yiaga Africa's Executive Director, Samson Itodo, and board member, Ezenwa Nwagwu.

The recommendations are:

INEC

1. INEC should ensure early deployment of its personnel and materials to polling units to enable early commencement of polls.

2. In a bid to ensure transparency, INEC should publish the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) rate as it had initially promised to do before the elections.

3. INEC election officials must ensure uniformity and consistency in the application of guidelines across all polling stations. They should provide explicit information on accreditation and voting procedure as well as the result collation process and announcement.

4. INEC should ensure the INEC Result Portal is up and functioning to enable the upload of polling units level results on election day for citizens to track their votes.

5. INEC must be transparent and accountable to boost citizens’ confidence in the LGA election process.

Security Agencies

6. Security agencies should collaborate with the commission to secure election materials, personnel, and citizens. This also includes providing support where needed for the early deployment of election materials and personnel.

7. Security personnel deployed for the election should conduct themselves with the utmost sense of responsibility, professionalism, and impartiality. They should be on the alert to forestall any attempt to circumvent the election by mischief makers or violent elements who deploy violence and intimidation.

Political Parties

8. Yiaga Africa calls on all contesting political parties to abide by the rules governing the conduct of the Area Council elections; parties should admonish their supporters to refrain from acts that could jeopardize the process or destabilize public peace.

CSOs

9. CSOs should intensify their efforts in conducting last-minute Get-Out-The-Vote Campaigns in a manner that will increase participation in the election and increase their effort in providing oversight over the Area Council election.

Citizens

10. Voters should come out in their numbers to vote and adhere to the electoral guidelines.

Recall that Yiaga Africa on Monday, February 7 visited the popular Dutse market in Abuja, reaching out to residents on the importance of civic and electoral participation.

Led by Itodo, a team from Yiaga Africa visited the nook and crannies of the market, urging buyers and sellers to actively participate in the upcoming FCT area council elections.

Citizens without their Permanent Voters' Cards were also guided on how to collect them in their various areas.

