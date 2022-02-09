Governor Hope Uzodimma of Oyo state has reacted over his purported presidential ambition in the next general election

Declan Emelumba, the commissioner for information and strategy, described the report linking Uzodimma to the presidential ambition as malicious rumours

According to him, his boss has neither contemplated contesting for the presidency nor informed anyone of such intention

Following the rumour that the governor of Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma joined the presidential race the commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba has reacted.

Emelumba in a statement made vailable to Legit.ng opened up to the public the ambition of Governor Hope Uzodinma on the 2023 contest.

Governor Uzodimma has shut down rumours that he joined the 2023 presidential race. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

He went on to note that is no truth whatsoever in those speculations which are the handiwork of a desperate and idiotic opposition hell-bent on distracting the governor from delivering on his mandate to imo people.

The commissioner said Uzodimma has neither contemplated contesting for the presidency nor informed anyone of such intention.

He maintained that Uzodinma is committed to serving out his tenure satisfactory, adding that he is preoccupied with the delivering of democracy dividends to the people and making their lives meaningful.

Imo people and all political associates of the governor nationwide should disregard the malicious rumours as a vain attempt to smear the name of Uzodinma.

Source: Legit.ng