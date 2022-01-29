Many Chibok girls are still missing according to the Kibaku Area Development Association (KADA)

According to the group, the innocent girls have been abandoned by the federal and state government

Going further, the group also urged the government to deploy more security operatives to the area to ensure the rescue of persons in captivity

The Kibaku Area Development Association (KADA) in Chibok, Borno state, says 110 girls are still unaccounted for.

The girls are among the over 200 girls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014.

Speaking on Saturday at a media briefing held in Abuja, Dauda lliya, KADA president, accused governments at all levels of “abandoning” the remaining girls to their fate.

Chibok community says kidnapped Chibok girls have been abandoned. Photo: Governor Zulum

Source: Facebook

“Chibok has been for all intents and purposes abandoned to its own devices by all layers of government in Nigeria,” NAN quoted Iliya as saying.

“Right from late 2012 up to this time, the statistics of the state of damage and destruction of lives and property inflicted on the community presents a worrisome and pathetic picture.

“From late 2018 to date, the frequency of attacks and level of destruction have escalated and are simply alarming.

“Just this year (2022) alone, Kautikari (second largest town in Chibok area) was attacked on January 14 with five girls abducted, three persons killed, many houses and churches burnt.

“In sustaining their carnage, Piyemi, another big town in Chibok area, was attacked on January 20 with 19 persons mostly girls abducted and one person, the vigilante leader, beheadd.”

Illiya also urged the government to deploy more security operatives to the area to ensure the rescue of persons in captivity.

“By doing so, we expect our remaining 110 daughters abducted in 2014 and numerous others subsequently abducted at different times to be brought back to us,” he said.

“We appeal to the federal government to immediately set up internally displaced persons camps in Chibok town and provide Chibok with skills acquisition centre so as to avoid imminent hunger/starvation in Chibok.

“We request the federal government to order deployment of more military personnel and better arms to Chibok to halt the continuous attacks on the community.”

Source: Legit.ng