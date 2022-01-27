Jephthah Robert, a cousin of a former president, Goodluck Jonathan, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Bayelsa on Tuesday, January 25

The police command in the south-south state confirmed the abduction, saying efforts are ongoing to rescue him and arrest the criminals

His brother and popular entrepreneur, Azibaola Robert has released a statement on behalf of the family

FCT, Abuja - The family of Jephthah Robert Yekorogha in Bayelsa has issued a statement concerning his recent kidnap by unknown gunmen in the state.

A statement was issued on behalf of the family by Azibaola Robert, the founder of Zeetin Engineering, and sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, January 27.

The statement was signed by popular entrepreneur Azibaola Robert on behalf of the family.

Part of the statement read:

“In the last few days, we have been inundated with inquiries by well-meaning Nigerians and the media for confirmation of the kidnap of our sibling.

"Consequently, this statement has become necessary to clarify the situation.

“Our elder brother, Mr. Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, was kidnapped at about 8:40 pm on Monday, 24th January, 2022, in front of his house gate at Biogbolo, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, by four 'gunmen' in black uniform, who, at gunpoint, seized him in his car and forced him into their vehicle and zoomed off.

“This incident was reported to the law-enforcement agencies immediately it happened and is receiving maximum attention.

“We want to thank all well-meaning Nigerians who by way of calls, text messages and visits have stood by us since the incident occurred. We ask for the support of the public on any lead for the quick release of our brother.

“In particular, we express our appreciation to the commissioner of police, Bayelsa state, and the state director of the Department of State Services (DSS) for their determined assistance.

“We appeal to the abductors of our brother to immediately release him unconditionally, without harm; and turn a new leaf for the peace, security, and prosperity of Bayelsa state.”

Robert's abduction hours after release of Bayelsa commissioner

Legit.ng notes that the development happened barely 24 hours after the Bayelsa state commissioner for industry, trade, and investment, Federal Otokito, was released by his abductors.

Otokito was on Thursday, January 20, kidnapped by heavily armed men from his residence at Otuokpoti community in Ogbia local government area.

The gunmen invaded the community at about 11 pm and fired several shots to scare people away before whisking Otokito to an unknown destination.

Nigeria's insecurity: Governor Diri speaks on causes of vices

Meanwhile, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has said Nigeria is going through security issues due to the greed of many politicians who think only of themselves.

The Bayelsa state governor on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, said that the partisan sentiment of most leaders in the management of the country's ample resources is partly responsible for the current crisis in the country.

Governor Diri added that this has resulted in insurgency, kidnapping, political, social, health, and food insecurity.

Source: Legit.ng