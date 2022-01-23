Editor's note: In this piece, Festus Ogun, a lawyer and human rights activists argued that the All Progressives Congress national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and others who foisted the Buhari administration on Nigerians should never be elected as president.

As the 2023 elections draw closer, I am deeply concerned about how fast Nigerians completely forgot about the recent past. Could the unjust removal of History from our national curriculum be the cause of our collective amnesia and deliberate myopia? How fast did we forget that we have endured hardship, agony, and untold pain like never before in the past few years? Are we bewitched?

Festus Ogun says Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo should not be elected.

At a time when serious conversations should be ongoing about the future of a country at a crossroads and how to radically reform the current electoral system, we are busy campaigning aggressively – and somewhat shamelessly – for the same set of wicked individuals that are stakeholders in the destruction of our country; we are busy giving excuses and justifications why those who – under the guise of "change" – brought our country to its knees, should be the same set of people that will be handed over the salvation of our country.

It does not just make any iota of sense to me. I am not only irritated, but I am also strongly disgusted and disturbed that anyone in the ruling party and the major opposition party would toy with the idea of ruling this country after the expiration of Buhari's inglorious reign. That said, I am more embarrassed that the major victims of the calamity brought upon us by the APC are the same folks rooting passionately for the continuation of this tragedy of governance. Are our people not tired of their suffering? Are we learning from history at all? Are we bewitched?

As a people just coming out of the clutches of a Buhari who is unfit to govern a village, why should we even consider an Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who made it clear he is going to build on Buhari’s legacy – of death, tyranny, hunger, and poverty? How will Professor Yemi Osinbajo, a part and parcel of the failure of the Buhari regime be singled out for the 2023 Presidency? The same Profile of the erudite Professor that was in circulation in 2015 and 2019, which translated to zero at the centre of failure, is still in circulation today; why? Why do we just get blinded by hypocrisy, politics, and ‘slim wad cash of notes’?

But for a criminal criminal justice system, Orji Uzor Kalu should be serving a jail term for corruption and misappropriation of public funds. This same man is today nursing a Presidential ambition! What a country! If truly these sets of clowns, morally bankrupt, are still the people we rely on to take us out of the woods, then we should ask ourselves if this country is truly on the path to greatness or otherwise.

It appears to me that the majority of Nigerians are more interested in politics than true governance.

The truth is: Our country cannot witness any change at all if we still find a way to reinforce the same old vagabonds that destroyed our past and put our future in imminent danger. We cannot continue to advocate for change on the one hand and support the structure of the status quo on the other hand. Our country needs a new electoral and political system and a set of new political leaders.

Nothing will change for the better if we do not change the process of electing leaders and those who control political power. We cannot always do things the same way and expect a different result. Those who insist that we should make as our choice the same crop of evil men that brought our country to its fatal state should not be found complaining when we activate “suffering pro max” in 2023. You may not agree with me but if we still choose to go with the status quo in 2023, a saint will be made of General Buhari.

Electoral choices have consequences.

