There are notable events that would shape the year and define further the 2023 general elections.

From the pending assent to the all-important Electoral Bill amendment to the long-awaited national convention of the All Progressives Congress, the primaries and governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states and then the seemingly biggest of them all, the emergence of the presidential candidates across political parties ahead of the 2023 election, the year is evidently laden with political events, The Punch reports.

With this heavy line-up and the volume of activities that surround each of them, 2022 will likely not be an exception.

In view of the above assertion, Legit.ng brings you a compilation of the notable events that would shape the polity this year.

1. Inauguration of Anambra Governor-elect

An interesting event is the March 17 inauguration of Prof Charles Soludo as the governor of Anambra state and the possible drama that might usher the incumbent, Willie Obiano, out of office, since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission already placed him on its watch list.

2. Electoral Bill amendment

One major issue many Nigerians are hopeful would be quickly resolved early in the year is the current political impasse around the Electoral Bill amendment vetoed by President Muhammadu Buhari. It is noteworthy that the earlier the amendments become law, the better it is for the Independent National Electoral Commission, so it could begin preparations for the 2023 elections.

3. APC Convention

The ruling All Progressives Congress has reportedly fixed February for its national convention, but there are apprehensions even among members of the party that the event might not hold as planned. This is due partly to the internal crisis in the state chapters, the plethora of court cases against the party, part of which was to challenge the legitimacy of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and the validity of the decisions taken by the committee since its inauguration on June 25, 2020, and conflicting interests.

4. Ekiti governorship election

The good people of Ekiti state would head to the poll and decide who rules them.

The Saturday, June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state is another event that would generate huge interest. This is because the incumbent, Dr Kayode Fayemi, would soon serve out his second and final term. Expectedly, the governor and his party, APC, are determined to make sure the party wins, while the former ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party, sees this as an opportunity to return to the Government House. INEC has fixed June 18 for the election, and January 4 to 29 for party primaries. It said withdrawal and replacement of candidates won’t exceed February 25.

5. Osun governorship election

Similarly, in Osun state, the run-up to the July 16 governorship election will generate broader interest. The incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, will be recontesting for a second term, having declared on Thursday. The silent rift between him and his former principal and predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, who is the current Minister of Interior, will likely play a role in the primary, though many people believe Oyetola would win the primary – it’s rare for sitting governors to lose primary. The race to the Osogbo government house will generate huge interest in the coming weeks and months until the November 27 inauguration.

6. Presidential primaries

With barely over 500 days until the next presidential election, the search for Nigeria’s next president is already dominating public discourse across the landscape as citizens desperately seek a new president, someone that can bring healing to the divided country and restore hope, confidence and prosperity in the multi-ethnic oil producer.

From the ruling APC to the 17 opposition political parties, 2023 is definitely a year of great significance in Nigeria.

Parties are already strategising on how to win the February 18, 2023 presidential election and a crucial part of the process is making sure the candidate with the best chance of defeating the other parties wins their ticket.

There has been clamour for the coveted seat to be zoned to the south, but there are strong indications that parties might, in addition to that, consider ethnic and religious sentiments.

7. Governorship primaries

In 2023, there will be a governorship election in about 29 states. Seven states, including Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti, Osun and Kogi, are exempted because they hold off-season elections. In some of the 29 states, however, the governors would likely recontest while those in their second term might be eyeing the senate and might go to any length to ensure their preferred candidate succeeds them.

Meanwhile, with the many political activities lined up for the year, it is instructive to note that 2022 presents Nigerians an opportunity to ruminate on how to make better choices in electing better leaders into office.

