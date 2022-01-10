Governor Duoye Diri has explained why he was seen prostrating at the Lord's Chosen alter in Lagos recently

The Bayelsa state governor stated that he was not intending to attract cheers to himself with the act

Diri said he went there to express his gratitude to God and Lazarus Muokafor turning his life around

Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state on Sunday, January 9, disclosed that he went fully prostrate at the alter of the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Ministry in Lagos to express his gratitude to God for his goodness to him.

Governor Diri also thanked The Lord's Chosen founder, Lazarus Muoka, for allowing himself to be used by God to turn his life and the state around, The Sun reports.

The Bayelsa governor said he is appreciative to God for turning his life around

Source: UGC

He went on to state that the government and people of his state will always remain grateful to Mouka for his spiritual assistance.

The governor said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I lay down to appreciate God and worship him. I am not lying down here to acknowledge cheers from you, I lay down here to keep a promise, a way of worshipping Him, who turned everything around in my life and in the life of my state, Bayelsa, and Daddy Muoka was one of the instruments used in that great turnaround.”

“We are happy to be identified with the Lords Chosen Church and our Daddy, Mouka, we cannot do any other thing, we cannot worship any other thing, but we can worship Him and Him alone. I have come to represent the state of Bayelsa, the government of Bayelsa, to say a very big thank you to Daddy, we appreciate you, we appreciate the Church, thank you, thank you all.”

Governor Duoye Diri swears in his wife as high court judge in Bayelsa

Meanwhile, Diri had sworn in his wife, Patience Zuofa-Diri, and three other legal practitioners as judges of the Bayelsa High Court.

Aside Diri, other new judges were former Registrar of the Bayelsa state High Court, James Lookie, a law lecturer at the Niger Delta University, Dr. Simon Amaduobogha, and legal practitioner, Christine Enegesi.

Administering the oath of office on the new judges at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa, Diri said his administration prioritises the judiciary in view of its significant role in society.

Source: Legit.ng