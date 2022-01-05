Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo state has described Senator Rochas Okorocha as his younger brother

Uzodinma said he is now the elected governor in the state and it is important that Okorocha accords him that respect

According to the governor, Okorocha is his biggest challenge to achieving the people's expectations of him in governance

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday, January 4, said that the lawmaker representing Imo west senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, is his biggest challenge.

Daily Trust reports that the governor said Okorocha is his biggest headache that negatively affects his efforts to govern the people of Imo state effectively.

Uzodinma has described Okorocha as his younger brother Photo: Hope Uzodinma

Speaking at a stakeholders' forum in the state, the governor also accused the media and politicians across the state and country of brewing unnecessary tension and apprehension in Imo.

Uzodinma said:

“We have many former governors in the state. We have former governors Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim, Emeka Ihedioha and Rochas Okorocha. But Rochas Okorocha has failed to recognise that he is a former governor

“Rochas Okorocha is my younger brother. I am older than him and today I am the governor. He should recognize that fact and accord me that respect."

The Punch reports that referring to his promise to name all the sponsors of insecurity and crisis in the state, Uzodinma said since he made the announcement, influential individuals in the state have been restless.

The governor said these individuals have stuck to that statement to foment trouble across the Imo state with the media aiding them.

Uzodinma said:

"Naming them would jeopardise the work of security agencies who are already doing a great job.”

Tension Hits Imo As Police Foil Attempt to Burn Influential Monarch's Palace

The Police in Imo state has confirmed the killing of one person in Ezioha Amaifeke in the Orlu local government area of the state.

According to the police, the person was killed during an attack by some gunmen suspected to be members of the IPOB and the ESN.

The suspected IPOB/ ESN members tried to set the palace of a traditional ruler in the state ablaze but were stalled due to the intervention from the police.

Start Preparing Your Hand Over Note, APGA Tells Uzodimma, Speaks on Okorocha, Ihedioha's Defections

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says it is ready to take over the Imo state in the next general elections.

John Iwuala, the party's state chairman, said Governor Uzodimma should start preparing his handover note.

The APGA leader also said the party is ready to welcome Rochas Okorochas, Emeka Ihedioha and others should they decide to defect.

