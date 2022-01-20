Nnamdi Kanu “vehemently” denied being a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during his trial

A lawyer to the federal government, Shuaibu Labaran, disclosed this after the court session on Wednesday, January 19

Labaran said the development is curious and urged Nigerians to observe how all the charges against the IPOB leader will be proved

FCT, Abuja - Shuaibu Labaran Magaji, counsel to the federal government, says Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), denied being a member of the proscribed group.

Kanu was on Wednesday, January 19, re-arraigned on a 15-count charge of treasonable felony.

FG's lawyer, Shuaibu Labaran Magaji, says Nnamdi Kanu denied being a member of IPO in court on Wednesday, January 19. Photo credit: NTA Network News

Source: Facebook

When the charges were read to him, the IPOB leader pleaded not guilty.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the court session, Labaran said, Kanu “vehemently” denied being an IPOB member, PM News reported.

His words:

“One of the charges suggesting that the defendant, Nnamdi Kanu is a member of IPOB and he vehemently denied being a member of IPOB.

“That is very curious and we urge Nigerians to see us through how we are going to prove all those charges against the defendant in no time to come."

Meanwhile, the presiding judge, Binta Nyako, has fixed Wednesday, February 16 to hear an application by the defendant challenging the propriety of his trial as well as competence of the charge against him.

Panic at Nnamdi Kanu's trial as police disperse former presidential candidate, others with ‘tear gas’, bullets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police dispersed Omoyele Sowore and some others who were present at the Federal High Court to monitor Kanu's arraignment on Wednesday.

The former presidential candidate was barred from accessing the court premises and was attacked by some hoodlums.

Security operatives also went on to fire live ammunition into the air creating an environment of fear and disarray.

Buhari vows not to interfere in Nnamdi Kanu's case

In another related development, President Muhammadu Buhari has said Kanu should defend himself in court for peddling false information about his administration while he was overseas

The president stated this in an interview aired on Channels Television on Wednesday night, January 5.

He also reiterated that he does not want to interfere with the judiciary in response to a question asking him about his stance after southeast leaders asked him to release Kanu.

Source: Legit.ng