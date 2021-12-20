About two policemen have been killed by unknown gunmen in along the Onitsha-Owerri road in Anambra state

Another police checkpoint has been attacked by unknown gunmen at the Obosi Interchange along the Onitsha-Owerri road in Anambra state.

The criminals, in the process killed two policemen and set one patrol vehicle ablaze.

According to an eye witness, about 10 policemen were at the checkpoint at the time of the incident, Vanguard newspaper reports.

The eye witness said:

“The traffic almost got to Upper Iweka Junction. At a point, it became a no movement situation on both lanes of the road.

“I was in the traffic when we suddenly heard gunshots and before you knew it, everybody, including the policemen, started running. They shot two policemen dead and burnt their vehicle.

“The place was brutal yesterday . I think their targets were the policemen who mounted a checkpoint, which caused a horrific traffic situation on both lanes, made worse by the ongoing road construction in the area”.

Meanwhile, the police in the state confirmed the attack.

According to the state's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ikenga Tochukwu, two policemen were killed.

He said:

“What happened along the Obosi Idemili flyover is an example of the price we pay as police officers in service to the nation and humanity.

“Three of the armed men were demobilized, while two police personnel paid the supreme price. The police also recovered the rifles of the slain officers. A Lexus SUV, one of the operational vehicles of the armed hoodlums was also recovered. The operation is still ongoing. Further details shall be communicated.

“The Anambra State Police Command is firm and the personnel are more motivated in providing security services until the current security concern is reduced to the barest minimum and overcome."

