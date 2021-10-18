Valentine Ozigbo has called for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu

Ozigbo, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming election, made the call on Sunday, October 17

The businessman turned politician, was speaking at the first-ever 2021 Anambra governorship debate in Awka

Awka - Valentine Ozigbo, the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, has called for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from detention.

Ozigbo also called for a different approach in addressing the agitations for self-determination in the country.

Ozigbo has called for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu from the DSS custody. Photo credit: Valentine Ozigbo

Source: Facebook

He made the call when he spoke at the 2021 Anambra Gubernatorial Debate hosted on Anambra Broadcasting Television, ABS, Awka on Sunday, October 17.

When asked about his position on the incarcerated IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Ozigbo said that Nnamdi Kanu should be released, while advocating that non-violent and diplomatic means of addressing the calls for secession should be adopted.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

“Indeed, Nnamdi Kanu should actually be released while we go back to the root cause for the agitation.

“Why the agitations? If you think deeply, you'll understand that it is because Nigeria is not working. Our leaders have failed us. The sense of hopelessness brought about by poor governance pervades the land.”

He added:

“We must do away with nepotism and entrench competency. We must restructure Nigeria to be more just, more competitive, and more inclusive.”

Governor Okowa says PDP will win Anambra governorship election

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has said that the PDP would win the November 6 governorship election in Anambra as it did in Edo in 2020.

The governor asserted this when he received Ozigbo and some defectors from All Progressives Grand Alliance in Anambra led by the youth leader in the state, Magnus Eziokwu, in Asaba on Tuesday, October 12.

He said that PDP stood a chance to win Anambra going by the preparations so far made by the party, adding that Ozigbo was better than all other candidates in the election.

Source: Legit.ng