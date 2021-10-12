The race for the Anambra governorship election is getting intense by the day in the southeast state

The Peoples Democratic Party has made progress in its campaign as a youth leader from another party has joined its fold

The politician, Magnus Eziokwu, is a former youth leader in the state under the All Progressives Grand Alliance

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win the November 6 governorship election in Anambra as it did in Edo in 2020.

The governor asserted this when he received the party's flag bearer in the election, Valentine Ozigbo, and some defectors from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra led by the youth leader in the state, Magnus Eziokwu, in Asaba on Tuesday, October 12.

Governor Okowa poses for a photograph with the new PDP entrant and Obiozor after the meeting. Photo credit: Delta state government

He said that PDP stood a chance to win Anambra going by the preparations so far made by the party.

Okowa, who is the deputy chairman of PDP’s National Campaign Council for the Anambra election, described Ozigbo as `humble and dynamic,’ adding that the candidate was better than all other candidates in the election.

He urged the Anambra people to vote massively for the PDP to turn things around in the state.

He lauded the spirit of reconciliation and better commitment to the campaign and called for more vigorous house-to-house electioneering ahead of the polls.

He added:

“We had an opportunity in Edo state and we took it and I believe it's that same opportunity we have in Anambra and we may not have a better chance than now so we must take it back.”

Earlier, Ozigbo had said that he was in Delta to present the defecting members of APGA to the governor who is a national leader of the party.

He said that the people of Anambra were waiting for the PDP to take over, adding that the party would emerge victorious in the November 6 election.

PDP chieftain confident of party's victory

Similarly, the coordinator of Ozigbo Youth Vanguard, Chuks Benson Anaje, has stated that Ozigbo will win the Anambra election with a landslide victory.

The campaign coordinator assured the people that Ozigbo would make a difference if elected governor next month.

He urged voters in the state to elect the PDP candidate to serve them by voting for him massively on Saturday, November 6.

