The All Progressives Congress has announced suspension of the ongoing state congress taking place in Oyo state

Yobe state governor and Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, gave the order

APC's decision was in line with the committee resolve not to tolerate acts of indiscipline and fraudulent manipulation of the exercise

A report by The Nation indicates that the ongoing state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo has been suspended by the ruling party.

Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the caretaker committee gave the order following allegations of forged documents meant for the exercise and other irregularities.

The national leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has suspended the state congress in Oyo state. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

The governor of Yobe state also directed members of the state congress committee to return to Abuja for further directives.

Vanguard also confirming the development revealed the suspension became necessary to ensure the credibility of the process leading to the emergence of new leaders in the southwest state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The party’s national secretary Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, in a statement signed on Saturday morning, October 16, maintained that the party will not tolerate act of fraudulent manipulationof and indiscipline of any kind.

Akpanudoedehe went on to assure members of the party of level playing ground and justice at all times.

APC congress: Pandemonium as unknown gunmen invade monarch's palace

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was pandemonium on Saturday, October 16, as unknown gunmen invaded the palace of Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, the Alake of Egbaland in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The event centre within the monarch's palace served as the venue of the ongoing state congress of a faction of the APC.

The faction loyal to former Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun were preparing for its exercise when gunmen broke into the venue.

APC congress: Ganduje mandates Kano contestants to undergo test

Meanwhile, APC members in Kano state interested in taking any elective position in the state have ben asked to go for mandatory drug test.

This was disclosed by the commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

According to him, all contestants are to visit the state office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) by 7:00am, starting from today (Tuesday, October 12) to the day of the closing of the screening exercise for the test.

Source: Legit Newspaper