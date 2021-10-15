On Thursday, October 14, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, emerged as the consensus chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ayu is from Benue state in the north-central.

With the northern region on the verge of producing the PDP's national chairman, political analysts speculate that the party may zone its presidential ticket to the south.

Atiku, Saraki and other PDP chieftains allegedly want the party's 2023 presidential ticket open to all zones. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, PDP MEDIA vanguard, Sule Lamido

Source: Facebook

However, emerging reports by the Nation and The Punch newspapers have indicated that some prominent members of the PDP want the presidential ticket thrown open, a situation that may allow the north to still produce the party's presidential candidate, despite getting the chairmanship slot.

Below are the party chieftains who allegedly want the party's ticket thrown open to all zones:

Former Vice president Atiku Abubakar Former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state Former Jigawa governor Sule Lamido Former acting national chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Kawu Baraje Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state

Presidency 2023: PDP panel discourages zoning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a panel of the PDP said merit, not zoning, should determine the party’s presidential candidate in the general elections in 2023.

The panel which was chaired by Governor Mohammed of Bauchi state was constituted to review the performance of the party in the 2019 elections.

Submitting the report of his committee to the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) on Wednesday, March 17, Governor Mohammed said every part of the country should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate.

Ohanaeze says throwing presidency open despicable, unconscionable

Meanwhile, shortly after Governor Bala Mohammed-led committee of the PDP submitted its report to the leadership of the party, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide released a strong statement.

The Igbo apex group called on the PDP to withdraw the report and zone its presidential ticket to the southeast ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ohanaeze, in a statement released on Thursday, March 18, described the committee's report as most despicable, un-reflective and unconscionable. The Igbo organisation stated that the report was capable of impugning the unity of the country since it has been earlier agreed that the presidency would return to the south after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng