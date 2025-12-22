A beautiful Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after getting engaged to the love of her life

In a video, she disclosed that she met the man just two weeks ago and he proposed to her within that short time

The video garnered mixed reactions, with some people claiming the timing was too short, while others congratulated them

A Nigerian lady has gone viral online after sharing news of her recent engagement, which happened after a very short courtship.

The announcement drew the attention of social media users, especially because of how quickly the relationship progressed from introduction to proposal.

Nigerian couple celebrate their engagement after two weeks of knowing each other. Photo credit: @DiaryofMrsN.O/ TikTok.

Lady gets engaged after 2 weeks

Identified as @DiaryofMrsN.O on TikTok, the bride-to-be disclosed that she recently crossed paths with her partner who quickly fell in love and decided to ask for her hand in marriage.

According to the details she shared, their meeting and engagement happened within two weeks, a disclosure that surprised many viewers.

The clip captured her partner going down on one knee to propose to her with excitement on their faces.

She captioned the clip:

"POV: I met him two weeks and he proposed in a week. I said yes."

However, not all reactions were positive as several social media users expressed concern over the speed of the engagement, questioning whether such a short period was enough to truly understand one another.

These commenters cautioned against rushing into lifelong commitments, stating that time played an important role in building trust and compatibility.

They urged the couple to follow a more cautious approach that valued gradual relationship development.

Nigerian couple go viral as they get engaged in two weeks. Photo credit: @DiaryofMrsN.O/ TikTok.

Despite the different opinions, the engagement story continued to trend, with many people offering congratulatory messages and well wishes.

Reactions as couple gets engaged after 2 weeks

TikTok users shared their various opinions in the comments section.

@SYLVIA said:

"Same with me o. We dated for one month and got married, after 6 months we separated."

@Abel oluu reacted:

"How do grown people still not understand the concept of love bombing and emotional manipulation?"

@ADEOLA said:

"Someone said you don’t know pressure until you meet man who is ready to settle down even when you are not."

@GIRLYREPUBLIK\\IBADAN NAILTECH said:

"Now e go be like Godsent. Na later you go know who send am."

@Miss vee said:

"Mama I advice you. In whatever you do don’t get pregnant for him until the relationship is 1 year. Either you’re married or not. Study him, know him."

@PrettyEne reacted:

"Ahhhhh!! I met a guy and he proposed in 3 days and immediately he started planning our wedding. Later I found out he has 6 kids with 4 different women and he has been married 3 times. Na with speed I run."

@My Daddy's Son reacted:

"I saw an old couple that married a week after they met and i know a couple that got married after 10 years of dating and they divorced a year later and now they’re fighting online i think people’s luck is different."

@Cadmus Sonayon said:

"Congratulations girlll but please we won’t be listening to any 25 part series oooo so do your due diligence."

@Adeolami added:

"Same I met him in the morning he proposed in the evening and we wed the second day and I gave birth the third day."

See the post below:

