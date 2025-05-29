Nigerian gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has finally welcomed her baby boy in Canada to the joy of many

The singer shared a post with a caption filled with gratitude to God and to her newborn baby for making the journey easy

Her fresh post has been met with showers of praise and congratulatory messages as she enters a new phase of her life

Yinka Alaseyori, the popular gospel singer, has made headlines after the news of her newborn baby hit the internet.

The minister welcomed her baby boy, her third child in Canada and shared a heartwarming post on social media. Alaseyori’s post has been met with congratulatory messages from fans and family.

Fans jubilate as Yinka Alaseyori announces the birth of her baby boy. Credit: @yinkaalaseyori

Source: Instagram

In her caption, the singer thanked her son for making her nine-month journey an easy one, and for allowing her to carry on like nothing has changed. She also expressed her profound love for her child.

In her words:

"What a journey we had my little man. So pleased to have met you finally and see how much joy you brought to our faces. Thanks for your cooperation throughout and thanks for letting mummy carry on like nothing changed.Trust me we love you to the moon and back🩵🩵🩵."

See the post below:

Reactions as Yinka Alaseyori welcomes baby

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@theayobamioni said:

"My heart is full, I greatly rejoice with you Mama, this is such an awesome privilege for me to be the one to capture such an historic and monumental moment of your life Ma. I’m forever grateful for the Honor Ma. Love you, your husband and the beautiful Children God has blessed you with forever!!!❤️❤️❤️."

@georgegbemisola8 said:

"Lastest Aunty in Town."

@misskennyo said:

"Ati Bi mo oooo💃💃💃thank you JESUS 🙌 truly you alone deserve all the praise. Congratulations my strong woman 😍❤️❤️❤️."

@ariecollectionsucjeweler said:

"Congratulations To Us 💃💃💃💃💃 We Have Receive Good Report. Esi Rere Ti Wa."

Yinka Alaseyori becomes the latest mum as she welcomes baby boy. Credit: @adeyinkaalaseyori

Source: Instagram

@jumadejj said:

"Another grandson added to my quiver Hallelujah 💃💃💃💃💃💃. Congratulations to us."

@dandanlope_official said:

"Oluwa mi mo dupe ooooo thank you great God 😍😍😍."

@twincious said:

"Congratulations My woman ❤️❤️."

@iyawobowalealaga said:

"A ti bimo ooooo 💃💃💃. Congratulations to us all oo. Oluwaseun ooo, aye ope yo oo."

@theayobamioni said:

"My heart is full, I greatly rejoice with you Mama, this is such an awesome privilege for me to be the one to capture such an historic and monumental moment of your life Ma. I’m forever grateful for the Honor Ma. Love you, your husband and the beautiful Children God has blessed you with forever!!!❤️❤️❤️,."

@aofolajuwonloomolade said:

"Thanks to god for answer prayers, congratulations darling sis,my mind don come down now,u need to see the way I scream 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️Owo like fun owo olorun, thank u Jesus."

Dayo Amusa allegedly welcomes baby in US

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Dayo Amusa allegedly became the latest mother in Nollywood as news about her birthing her baby surfaced online.

In a post, Seun Oloketoye claimed the actress had her first baby in the US, and her fans and colleagues also congratulated her.

The new mother shared a post on her Insta story suggesting that something good had happened to her, and she thanked God.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng