A Nigerian lady has shared what happened when she showed up at her former boyfriend's wedding unannounced

The lady joined her ex-lover and his new wife in celebrating their union and sprayed money on them

A video capturing the epic moment she shared with the couple has elicited mixed reactions on social media

A lady, @sobest62, has caused a stir online as she captured her experience attending her former boyfriend's traditional wedding.

The lady showed up unannounced and joined her ex and his new wife on the dance floor.

The lady posted a video of the moment she was on her way to his wedding and when she rained money on the couple.

She sprayed money on him and his wife. Commenting on his reaction on seeing her, she said he was shocked and dumbfounded.

"He was shocked and dumbfounded and don't know if he will dance or cry.

"Congratulations my people," she wrote.

When a netizen who watched the video asked her what her ex's wife was saying to her, the lady replied:

"She said you’re beautiful 😂I love your hair 😂 and thanks for coming."

Lady's action at ex's wedding sparks reactions

Achalugo Of Enugu 🌊🦅 said:

"Waiting you dey ask the wife?? abi nah my eye dey play games."

Renzybeautycare said:

"Omooor,,,you are my kind of person.I love this energy, it means you know your worth and value yourself so much.You have a pure heart too.God bless you."

Becca🌚 said:

"Na my ex give me Easter rice 🍚 on Sunday ooo him even add cold drink still call ask if the food sweet because him know say I no go cook that Sunday 😂😂 life no hard."

shugakesse said:

"Na my ex I tell make he pack beans and crayfish come give me on Saturday here ,he even add plate of jollof rice 😂😂as I dy here I nor get power for beef."

L@stborn said:

"My ex chatted me 2days ago and we talk for the whole day and she invited me over that she wanted to tell me something, tho we are cool as a friend."

Motuntiriayo😍 said:

"Money way I go use chop pizza and cold stone make my heart cool."

MUMMY W3 said:

"Funniest thing my ex attended my wedding and rain me money with tears, me getting home he call and start begging, still today he his still begging, am always avoiding that guy."

