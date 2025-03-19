There was a mild drama at a Jehovah's Witness wedding after the pastor instructed the groom to kiss his bride

The Nigerian groom refused to lock lips with his bride and settled for pecking her on the cheeks instead

Mixed reactions trailed the groom's refusal to kiss his woman as many social media users found it amusing

A video from a Jehovah's Witness wedding where the groom refused to kiss his bride has sent social media users into a frenzy and left many in stitches.

A lady, who posted the clip on TikTok, said her friend had attended the wedding.

She marvelled at the incident that played out between the couple. She funnily said the groom chose to kiss his bride in a way that pleases God. Her Tiktok video was captioned:

"POV: My friend attended a Jehovah Witness wedding and the pastor asked the groom to kiss the bride but oga kissed his bride in a way that will please God."

Groom pecks wife instead of kissing her

In the video, the couple were before the altar when the pastor ordered the groom to kiss his bride.

The groom unveiled his bride and proceeded to kiss her on both cheeks instead, and this caused a commotion among the guests.

Some people defended what played out between the couple. Jehovah's Witness is a Christian-based new religion best known for their door-to-door evangelising and distributing the magazines.

Epic wedding moment stirs reactions

Miss dee said:

"I no fit laugh abeg."

HAZINA said:

"It's their choice oo."

Moh yeen🍫🍓 said:

"I have a lot to say."

ella said:

"No be. gadus be this."

Teddy said:

"Because there are children there probably."

TOM_IWA_ said:

"The lady is shy that why , not everyone like being kissed infront of people."

ABISOLA said:

"Pastor ke😭😭and it’s their choice oooo…make I invite you come my sisters wedding first❤️🥺."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a drama ensued at a wedding after a shy groom refused to kiss the bride.

Why groom failed to kiss bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared why he could not kiss his bride on his wedding day.

According to the man, he was ready for the moment but it never came and he shared why it was so. He said it still surprises him to date that he didn't kiss his bride. His Facebook post read in part:

"...So, here’s the thing, my wedding day was amazing, but there’s one part I didn’t get to experience, and it still stings a little: “You may kiss the bride. Yup, I was ready. Mentally, emotionally, and well, let’s just say I had practiced. But at Salvation Ministries, where we tied the knot, that part isn’t included in their tradition. And while I respect the church’s pattern, I couldn’t help feeling like something was missing..."

