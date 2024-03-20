At every wedding occasion, there comes a time when the couple are expected to lock lips together but one groom did not seem to conform to this rule

During his wedding, the groom surprisingly refused to kiss his bride, quite to the shock and amusement of guests

Many people laughed at the groom and thought he was very shy, while others wondered why he behaved that way

A viral video has shown the moment a groom refused to kiss his bride during their wedding.

"Groom embarrassed the bride by refusing to kiss her, during kissing time mu church," the video shared by Zambia News Yathu Media was captioned.

In the clip, the bride was on her knees and tried to kiss the groom but he dodged her. A man in the background directed her to try again but she was still unsuccessful.

This sent the guests into a frenzy as people laughed at the groom. The bride appeared amused but remained on her knees.

Apparently, the groom was too shy to comply with the act.

In a similar incident, a Nigerian bride had refused to kiss the groom at their wedding.

Opinions divided over the groom's behaviour

Somiah Ng'andu Music Ministry said:

"His erects so easily so he was afraid the game would have begun just in the presence of everyone."

Yvonne Chibwe said:

"He's very shy."

Morris Mans said:

"Such a shy Guy, looks like it took someone to propose the bride for him coz he can't do it whether hard or soft ."

Sharon Musonda Mutale said:

"Just leave him let's see when you guys get home do the same you see who will cry last."

Violet Mainza said:

"She should have known him well. He seems a little shy."

Tumelo Lubinda said:

"I guess he was like mmmmm behave you can't see pipo."

Prince Chika SC said:

"Forgive them man, he knows his weaknesses, he didn't want to embarrass himself."

Chileshe Namwayi Ng'ambi said:

"I’ll still love him, but I would make sure he doesn’t forget."

Bride refuses to kiss groom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had refused to kiss the groom during their wedding.

After being directed by a man who appeared to be the pastor of the occasion, the groom made to kiss the lady but she kept dodging him.

In a video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, the bride wore a weak smile that suggested she was shy and refused to be moved by the chants from guests who obviously wanted the lady to comply with the marital ritual.

