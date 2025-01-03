Months after tying the knot, a Nigerian man has opened up about why he could not kiss his wife on their special day

While admitting that he had prepared mentally, emotionally and practised for the moment, it didn't come because of the church where they wedded

He shared a big lesson missing out on wedding day kiss taught him and offered a piece of advice to intending couples

A Nigerian man, Ihemegbulem Chukwuebuka Gerald, has shared why he could not kiss his wife on the day they wedded.

Gerald said his wedding was amazing, but he was denied the lovely moment of kissing his wife.

Ihemegbulem Chukwuebuka Gerald noted that he was ready for that moment. Photo Credit: Ihemegbulem Chukwuebuka Gerald

Source: Facebook

Why he didn't kiss his wife

In a Facebook post on January 2, Gerald noted that he was mentally and emotionally prepared for the moment he would be told to kiss his bride.

However, Gerald could not kiss his woman because it was not part of Salvation Ministries where they wedded.

Gerald said that moment taught him that not all wedding traditions are the same. He advised intending couples to enquire beforehand about the traditions of the church they intend to wed at in order to manage their expectations. Gerald's post on Facebook read:

"The One Thing I Missed at My Wedding that still surprises me.

"So, here’s the thing, my wedding day was amazing, but there’s one part I didn’t get to experience, and it still stings a little: “You may kiss the bride.”

"Yup, I was ready. Mentally, emotionally, and well, let’s just say I had practiced. But at Salvation Ministries, where we tied the knot, that part isn’t included in their tradition. And while I respect the church’s pattern, I couldn’t help feeling like something was missing.

"This taught me a big lesson: not all wedding traditions are the same.

"What you see in movies or at your friend’s wedding might not happen at yours, depending on where you choose to wed.

"So, if you’re getting married soon, here’s the thing: ask about the traditions beforehand and manage your expectations.

"It’ll save you from moments like mine, where you’re standing at the altar ready to seal it with a kiss… only to realize it’s not going to happen.

"But, no worries—the kisses have been happening ever since."

Reactions trail married man's revelation

Hon Ñappy Brendan said:

"You practiced before your wedding?"

Courage Ifeoma Ugboaja said:

"Ichoro imionu na public to pepper 🌶️ us Abi? Thank you salvation ministry 😁."

Wisdom Adoba said:

"Your wedding was last year na.

"Make we rest small this year."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a shy groom had refused to kiss his bride on their wedding day.

Bride refuses to kiss groom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had refused to kiss the groom on their wedding day.

In a video from the occasion, the bride kept dodging the groom's attempts to lock his lips with hers. The bride had a weak smile and appeared shy.

Guests at the occasion chanted to encourage the bride to respond to her husband's effort, but it yielded no result as the bride remained adamant. The incident at the couple's wedding went viral online.

