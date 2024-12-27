A young lady has shared a heartwarming video showing her mother's genuine display of love and affection for her

In a video, she captured the woman standing at a park and waiting patiently for the taxi she boarded to leave

Social media users who came across the emotional video on TikTok shared their similar experiences in the comments

A video confirming the love and devotion of a mother for her child has warmed the hearts of many online.

The clip, which has since gone viral, showed a mother standing patiently at a park, waiting for her daughter's taxi to depart before leaving herself.

Caring mum waits for daughter’s taxi to leave Photo credit: @lwethuu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman's love for daughter melts hearts

The heartwarming video was shared by the daughter, identified by the handle @lwethuu on TikTok.

In the accompanying caption, she expressed her deep affection for her mother and gushed over her thoughtful gestures.

The daughter revealed that her mother had even packed her snacks, a small but amazing act that spoke volumes about their relationship.

"POV: Your mum only leaves after your taxi leaves. I just love my mum guys. She packed me snacks," she captioned the video.

Reactions as mum waits for daughter at park

The video touched many TikTok users who took to the comments section to share their experiences of maternal love and devotion.

Starr said:

"For me it's my dad, he took the taxi driver's numbers and gave him money for cold drink to drive carefully."

@Ellenkie reacted:

"My dad does this. He holds my hand when we cross the street, I'm 35.

@Nana said:

"My dad still licks his finger and remove anything weird from my face in front of my child, I am 24."

@nangoku_ said:

"My mom also waited for my taxi to leave when i was leaving home for res then she passed on few weeks after that she was sooo happy and I love that that was my last memory of her."

@JJ said:

"This is so sweet. And all the stories of people in the comments with similar experiences. Merry Christmas, everyone."

@leshvee added:

"Mothers though. Mine went with me to my first interview she waited outside, the process was long but girl didn't mind she waited those hours and it was so hot."

Mum waits for son's bus to leave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man posted a touching video showing the moment his mother accompanied him to a public bus station.

After getting to the station, the woman watched him enter a bus and refused to leave until the bus got filled with passengers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng