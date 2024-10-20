A newly-wedded couple's wedding picture has gone viral and is causing a commotion on social media

The people in the wedding photo were the best man, the groom, the bride and a lady believed to be the chief bridesmaid

Many internet users raised eyebrows over how the groom and his best man posed in the viral picture

A groom and his best man's pose at his church wedding has stirred mixed reactions on the net.

A TikTok user, @prince.sam52, shared a picture from the wedding online and it gained massive traction, garnering over 10k likes and over 1,500 comments.

The groom and best man's pose caught people's attention. Photo Credit: Hill Street Studios, TikTok/@prince.sam52

@prince.sam52 captioned the photo:

"Should we tell the bride or leave her to find out herself?"

The photo was a group shot involving the bride, the groom, the groom's best man and a lady believed to be the chief bridesmaid.

Many people raised concerns about how the groom and his best man positioned themselves.

The groom had his right arm around the best man's waist, and they had their heads together while smiling at the camera.

Groom's pose with best man stirs reactions

MHOFUKADZI said:

"I asked before and they said that don't tell her but Ifeel like she should know😁😁how many agree🖐."

Jubellah said:

"I don't think the bride is interested in whatever you'll say at this moment 😂😂 it's already too late."

🩷 Pinky🩷 said:

"Yena she is in denial. some women just want to be married sham."

Jossy perfume word said:

"Hmmmm problem dey oh."

Rutherford said:

"What's going on?"

jennib120 said:

"Is the hand the werey placed on his fellow yansh for me."

Elena said:

"She will notice after seeing the picture."

Nam_Man007 said:

"Let's tell her rather after we all have eaten and packed enough wedding food to last us for the week..."

