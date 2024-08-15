A pretty Nigerian lady and her man have melted hearts after they got married in a very simple manner

The couple rocked a stylish Igbo native-inspired outfit for the occasion that had just 10 guests in attendance

The new wife, who made her wedding dress herself, has explained why they chose a small wedding

A Nigerian lady, Adaeze Nwa Nsukka, has married her heartthrob in a small wedding.

An excited Adaeze shared pictures from her simple wedding on Facebook in celebration.

The Nigerian couple said a small wedding was their choice. Photo Credit: Adaeze Nwa Nsukka

Source: Facebook

Wedding with 10 guests

Adaeze and her man wore a native-inspired outfit for the wedding. Adaeze revealed they had just 10 guests, comprising family and friends.

She added that they chose to do a simple wedding. The new wife also said she made her wedding dress herself. Her Facebook post read:

"For those asking.

"Yes! This is our wedding Outfit.

"And it was a wedding of just 10 close friends and family.

"We are broke, no money for big wedding🥱🤣🤣 or maybe 🤔...🤣🤣🤣

"Nah! That was our choice. Igbotic couple with steeze and composure💯.

"These days, people sew their wedding dress with isi Agu of any colour of their choice and wed inside church, na you wan rent wedding gown.

"Dress made by me❤️.

"Make up by Benny's Lifestyle."

Adaeze Nwa Nsukka's simple wedding elicits reactions

Chinwendu Eze said:

"My dream wedding if possible for me."

Chizoba Hellen said:

"This was the kind of wedding i did,i choose it not because we can't do a big wedding but that was my choice, few people not to up to 10 sef.

"The most important thing is that you and your partner is happy."

Chinaza Marvelous said:

"I no fit recognize you again 😯😯😯.. congratulations."

Precious Stephen said:

"Me have screenshots it and keep for my court marriage o 😊it so beautiful✨.

"Omenani Igbo di nso ·

"Low budget wedding.

"If u say dey never marry na u sabi."

Glory Anyikalam said:

"It's so beautiful.

"Happy married life dear."

Legit.ng reported that a couple had wedded on a N50k budget.

Couple hold low-budget wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had tied the knot in a simple way.

Reposting the couple's pictures, Christiantalks advised people not to stress themselves over what should be stressless.

Christiantalks stated that the groom's name is Michael Gambo. According to the Facebook page, a close friend of the groom said his family covered the bride price and hosted the wedding all on the same day. From the pictures, the wedding appeared to be held in a compound, with a priest present to bless the couple.

Source: Legit.ng