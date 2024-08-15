Cute Nigerian Couple Marry With Just 10 Family and Friends in Attendance, Say It Was Their Choice
- A pretty Nigerian lady and her man have melted hearts after they got married in a very simple manner
- The couple rocked a stylish Igbo native-inspired outfit for the occasion that had just 10 guests in attendance
- The new wife, who made her wedding dress herself, has explained why they chose a small wedding
A Nigerian lady, Adaeze Nwa Nsukka, has married her heartthrob in a small wedding.
An excited Adaeze shared pictures from her simple wedding on Facebook in celebration.
Wedding with 10 guests
Adaeze and her man wore a native-inspired outfit for the wedding. Adaeze revealed they had just 10 guests, comprising family and friends.
She added that they chose to do a simple wedding. The new wife also said she made her wedding dress herself. Her Facebook post read:
"For those asking.
"Yes! This is our wedding Outfit.
"And it was a wedding of just 10 close friends and family.
"We are broke, no money for big wedding🥱🤣🤣 or maybe 🤔...🤣🤣🤣
"Nah! That was our choice. Igbotic couple with steeze and composure💯.
"These days, people sew their wedding dress with isi Agu of any colour of their choice and wed inside church, na you wan rent wedding gown.
"Dress made by me❤️.
"Make up by Benny's Lifestyle."
Adaeze Nwa Nsukka's simple wedding elicits reactions
Chinwendu Eze said:
"My dream wedding if possible for me."
Chizoba Hellen said:
"This was the kind of wedding i did,i choose it not because we can't do a big wedding but that was my choice, few people not to up to 10 sef.
"The most important thing is that you and your partner is happy."
Chinaza Marvelous said:
"I no fit recognize you again 😯😯😯.. congratulations."
Precious Stephen said:
"Me have screenshots it and keep for my court marriage o 😊it so beautiful✨.
"Omenani Igbo di nso ·
"Low budget wedding.
"If u say dey never marry na u sabi."
Glory Anyikalam said:
"It's so beautiful.
"Happy married life dear."
Couple hold low-budget wedding
