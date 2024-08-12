A fashion designer and event consultant has raised an alarm over the rate of wedding cancellations going on

The man said he has a couple of wedding suits in his showroom, which had been fully paid for, but the weddings had been called off

He noted that wedding cancellations are common among border couples who met on social media

Ugomdi Ogbonna, an event consultant, has decried how couples cancel weddings after paying for their outfits for the D-day.

Ugomdi wondered if Satan had started winning.

Ugomdi, who is also a fashion designer, said he has over five wedding suits in his showroom, which have been paid for, but the weddings were cancelled.

He added that he lamented that wedding cancellations were rampant among couples who met online. He wrote on Facebook:

"Is Satan winning? Like I have couple of wedding suits fully paid for in my showroom but wedding got cancelled somewhere along the line. Not 3 not 5. What's going on? This is even common among across border couples that probably met online.

"The worst is that both genders ain't taking my calls. One even told me to trash his suit. Another lady warned me not to mention anything Groom in our conversations going forward. Odiegwu ooo."

People speak about failed weddings

Nwa Obasi said:

"It is well my brother, just that tolerance is on its zero percent with some of the people of this century. I think this is the cause of the numerous divorce and wedding cancellations so far."

Ngozi Laura Ogubunka said:

"People forget that marriage is sacred and want to rush into it without spiritual, physical, mental, emotional and intellectual preparation.

"May God help we the singles to get it right and may he see the married ones through in the journey 🙏."

Abuwa Aloysius Ofeghareno said:

"I wan marry, I nor fit afford suit. Just thinking how I will get a suit."

Ruby Liliben Blessing said:

"It is well ooo.

"I believe marriage is not for the perfect. Rather two imperfect people trying to be perfect."

Mc Nas said:

"With what a friend told me this evening, omoh things dey happen o...

"A guy moved his soon to be wife to Abuja, baba dey abroad meanwhile, babe dey import her ex on a regular for onward jollification 😂.

"Ogwusigo."

Chinonso Joshua Okpara said:

"I also experienced this sometime this year, thank God they later came to carry their work after much persuasion to the person who linked us up.

"It's alarming this days, God help us 🙏."

E Chijioke Ogbonna said:

"Can I come and test one or two whether them go size me? I wan open church."

